Sloane Stephens brings professional tennis experience to Dorchester campers

Growing up, Sloane Stephens always wanted to learn from a professional tennis player.

The 2017 US Open champion, who reached the quarterfinals of this year’s French Open, recalls seeing retired players at a US Tennis Association camp, but no current players to tell her their wisdom.

“I would have loved to be around a pro player and meet a pro player and, you know, just be in their presence and see what they are like and just kind of see how they do things, interact and train, train and all these things. things,” she told GBH News. “It’s just something I’ve always wanted to give back.”

For the first time, Stephens brought that spirit of giving back to Boston, where she, along with the United States Tennis Association, hosted the Sloane Stephens Foundation Invitation Training Camp this weekend at the Sportsmen’s Tennis and Enrichment Center in Dorchester.

About 15 players who want to play tennis in college but don’t have access to the finances often needed to climb the tennis ranks attended the camp. The group consisted of Yana Volkova, 16, from Brookline and Jhianna Barnes, 14, from Dorchester. For both, it was their first chance to meet a professional player of Stephens’ stature at a training camp. It was a little intimidating, they admitted.

“I was nervous when I first met her, to be in her presence, like she’s such a great player,” said Barnes.

But that nervousness quickly abated, as Stephens students learned about the importance of trust on the field and how to interact with their brands and represent themselves.

Both Volkova and Barnes have hopes of playing in college someday, and for Stephens, being that role model of success is crucial.

Players participate in the Sloane Stepens Foundation Invitation Training Camp at the Sportsmen’s Tennis and Enrichment Center in Dorchester Esteban Busstillos / GBH News

“So that’s why I’m here at every camp, I’m here all day, I interact with the kids, I hit with the kids, I play with the kids, I talk to the parents and that’s just something for me, I wish I had it, so I’m just replicating the vision of what I wish I had when I was 15 into what these kids get now when they come to these camps,” Stephens said.

Toni Wiley, CEO of STEC, said that giving up someone like Stephens her time to show the younger generation of players what it takes to compete at the highest level of the game is huge.

“So for us this is what matters,” Wiley said. “We want kids to have access to everything they need to be the best they can be, whether that’s college tennis, hitting the track, whatever it is, we want to equip them with that capacity.”

The camp was also a kind of homecoming for Stephens, who moved to the Boston area earlier this year when her soccer player husband Jozy Altidore, joined the New England Revolution. But her connections to Boston run even deeper: her mother, Sybil Smith, is considered the… best swimmer in the history of Boston University and her father, John Stephenswas a running back for the Patriots.

Now Stephens says she plans to continue her relationship with the Boston tennis community and highlight places like Sportsmen’s, the first indoor non-profit tennis club built by and for the black community in the country.

“These kinds of clubs don’t get that recognition, especially in the area they are in. So I like to make sure they get the chance, they get the recognition,” she said.

“And it’s not that people don’t want to play here, you just don’t know about it until you get here,” she continued. “If you didn’t live in Boston, you didn’t live in Dorchester, you’re not from the area, you wouldn’t know about Sportsmen’s and the great things they offer. … It’s important to promote these kinds of facilities .”