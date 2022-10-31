The irreverent pastors of the Flying Fathers hockey team and their traumatic visit to Anchorage in 1981

Father Les Costello handles the puck in a photo from a 1981 Flying Fathers hockey team souvenir program.

Part of an ongoing weekly series on the history of Alaska by local historian David Reamer. Have a question about Anchorage or Alaska history or an idea for a future article? Go to the form at the bottom of this story.

From the Harlem Globetrotters in basketball to the House of David in baseball, touring sports teams have included Anchorage on their routes since the late 1940s. That is, such outside activities began to draw attention to Alaska once long-haul flights became affordable and the population grew large enough to ensure good attendance. However, none of these teams had such a traumatic visit as the Flying Fathers in 1981.

The Flying Fathers were a collection of Catholic priests who formed a comedy hockey team that toured North America for decades. In simple terms, the Flying Fathers were to hockey what the Globetrotters are to basketball, except the former existed for charity rather than profit, and the jokes tended to have more religious aspects.

The Flying Fathers originated in the Ontario town of North Bay. In 1963, Father Brian McKee learned that one of his acolytes had seriously injured an eye during a hockey game. His family couldn’t afford the necessary surgery, so McKee organized a charity hockey game of priests against the local amateurs. In his youth, McKee had been a standout athlete who turned down an offer to play in the Canadian Football League in favor of the priesthood. He still skated in his spare time and knew in which area priests would be able to hold their own on the ice. To the great surprise of the audience, the priests won that game 7-3.

The cover of a 1981 Flying Fathers hockey team souvenir program.

By 1964, the team had its name and quickly became a Canadian institution. As they evolved, they attracted more experienced players, including Father Les Costello, who played briefly for the Toronto Maple Leafs and won a Stanley Cup before retiring to seminary. Several other players on the team had spent time in the minors or advanced amateur leagues. Like the Globetrotters, the Flying Fathers were nearly unbeatable, winning about 900 games against just a handful of losses.

Skits were an important part of that 1963 game, and as the team grew in popularity, the use of comedy in their performances increased until it became the main part of their appeal. Like the seasoned performers that they were, the Flying Fathers repeated these jokes until the show was a well-polished, crowd-pleasing spectacle. In each match, a referee punished the opposing team for behaving like a protestor or skipping mass. The priests occasionally took blows from a bottle of altar wine. These were the most irreverent pastors.

A team photo from a 1981 Flying Fathers hockey team souvenir program.

In their most famous routine, the star player, usually Costello, would feign an injury and be removed to the locker room. Then they would suddenly reappear dressed as a nun Sister Mary Shooter running from one end to the other, aggressively checking the opponents. Sister Shooter would eventually remove her habit and reveal her identity to great applause. Likewise, the keeper was often replaced by a horse in full cushions, Penance, who had been trained to kneel as if in prayer.

For over 40 years, the Flying Fathers entertained the masses and raised thousands of dollars for charity. They played on two continents and producer-director Francis Ford Coppola tried to buy the rights to their story for a feature film adaptation. His version would have been more lecherous than reality, so they turned him down.

However, the founding players eventually became obsolete and the team struggled to find replacements. In 2009 the team broke up. There have been periodic attempts to restart the team, including a three-game revival in 2019, but the time of the Flying Fathers seems to be over.

An ad in the Anchorage Daily News for Flying Fathers hockey games at Ben Boeke Stadium.

Still, in the heart of their heyday, they found time to explore Alaska. In 1981, they played a three-game run against local senior league teams. Tickets were $8, and all profits went to the Special Olympics and various youth programs offered by the Archdiocese of Anchorage. Unfortunately, the horse did not make the journey.

The team members were their usually bawdy selves, much to the horror of regional news organizations. Team captain Tim Shea told everyone he could that the team had earned its undefeated record that year. Said Shea, were 20-0 because we cheated. We cheat like the devil. Accordingly, during their Anchorage games, the Devil, a man at least dressed as the Devil, appeared on the ice and tied the opponents to their target.

Another player happily answered the phone with the name of a massage parlor and asked: Do you want a massage? During a television interview, one of the Flying Fathers asked the female presenter: Is it true that your sandwiches are flown in fresh every morning? That joke earned them a rebuke from the Archbishop of Anchorage.

Smitty the Clown is featured in a 1981 Flying Fathers hockey team souvenir program.

All three games in Anchorage were played at the Ben Boeke Arena, January 30 through February 1. As expected from such experienced entertainers, the first match started off smoothly. And as usual, Smitty the Clown, played by Father Patrick Smith, took the ice after the first period. His role was to entertain the audience with jokes, jokes and free sweets during intermission.

While Smith was practicing his magic, longtime Anchorage Zamboni driver Richard Pickens drove onto the ice to do his own regular work. Smitty, i.e. Smith, took a lasso at the Zamboni and rode behind the machine as if he were water skiing, much to the surprise of Pickens, who had not been informed that he would be involved in clown tricks. After a few laps around the rink, Smith reached to the back of the Zamboni for some snow. As one of his regular jokes, he collected the ice into snowballs and threw them to the operator and the audience. Hilarity would typically follow.

Father Vaughan Quinn, the non-horse keeper of Flying Fathers, told the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner that he always told Smitty: Stay away from the machine. He always checks the machine, but it’s clear that the ones up here are built differently than the ones in Ontario. And of course we got to Anchorage late, and he didn’t check.

Father Vaughan Quinn takes pleasure in a photo from a 1981 Flying Fathers hockey team souvenir program.

On this day, Smith/Smitty slipped or reached too far into the machine, and the rotors cut off the index and third fingers of his right hand. As Pickens told the Daily News, I knew what was happening, so I immediately turned off the augers and entered the Zamboni room, dumped him and dug through the snow and found his fingers. They were blue. I tucked them in a paper towel.

Smith was rushed to a hospital where doctors worked for hours in a failed attempt to reattach the fingers. The priest met Pickens the next day, shared a beer and assured him the accident was not his fault. The arguably earthy Smith told his friends: As for the @#$%, I can still count to eight.

The audience, which included dozens of children in the crowd that could only stand, watched as a clown was mutilated, writhing in pain on the ice as a small pool of blood spread and stained the surface. Not only did the Flying Fathers finish the game with Smiths blood still visible on the ice, but they had two games to go in Anchorage, followed by a run in Fairbanks. Addressing the crowd at that next game in Anchorage, Smith promised them that he loved the city so much that he wanted to leave a part of him behind forever. The show must go on.

