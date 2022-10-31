MIAA Announces High School Playoff Placements and Schedule





The MIAA has released the playoff brackets for the football state. Here’s how each division breaks down. LAKE: Updated Central Mass. Soccer Offensive/Defensive Leaders LAKE: Central Mass. soccer non-playoff schedule announced Division 1 seedlings Franklin (5-2) Andover (8-0) Central Catholic (6-2) Springfield Central (7-1) Xaverian (6-2) Taunton (5-3) St. John’s Preparation (6-2) Methuen (6-2) Brockton (7-1) Attleborough (4-4) Evert (7-1) Wachusett (6-2) Shrewsbury (4-4) Brain Tree (4-4) Lynn Classic (5-2) Weymouth (4-4) Friday first round No. 10 Attleborough at No. 7 St. John’s Prep, 6pm No. 13 Shrewsbury at No. 4 Springfield Central, 6:00 PM no. 16 Weymouth at No. 1 Franklin, 6 p.m. no. 9 Brockton at No. 8 Methuen, 7 p.m. No. 11 Everett at No. 6 Taunton, 7 p.m. When. 12 Wachusett at No. 5 Xaverian, 7 p.m. no. 14 Braintree at No. 3 Central Catholic, 7 p.m. no. 15 Lynn Classical at No. 2 Andover, 7 p.m. Division 2 seedlings Milford (7-1) King Philip (6-1) pea body (8-0) Catholic Monument (7-0) Chelmsford (7-1) Read (8-0) Swamp Field (7-1) Mansfield (7-1) Wellesley (6-2) Woburn 5-3) Leominster (7-1) Hingham (6-2) Bridgewater-Raynham (5-) Bishop Feehan (4-3) Westford Academy (6-2) Concord Carlisle (5-3) Friday first round no. 13 Bridgewater-Raynham at No. 4 Catholic Memorial, 6:30 PM No. 9 Wellesley at No. 8 Mansfield, 7pm No. 10 Woburn at No. 7 Marshfield, 7pm No. 11 Leominster at No. 6 Reading, 7 p.m. No. 12 Hingham at No. 5 Chelmsford, 7pm No. 14 Bishop Feeham at No. 3 Peabody, 7 p.m. No. 15 Westford Academy at No. 2 King Philip, 7pm no. 16 Concord Carlisle at No. 1 Milford, 7 p.m. Division 3 seedlings Milton (7-0) North Attleborough (5-2) Plymouth South (8-0) Hanover (6-2) Walpole (7-1) Wakefield (8-0) Billerica (8-0) Marble head (6-1) Whitman-Hanson (4-4) Westfield (6-2) Masconoma (5-3) Somerset Berkley (5-3) Westwood (6-2) Revere (4-4) Oliver Ames (3-5) Minnechaug (4-4) Friday first round No. 11 Masconomet at No. 6 Wakefield, 6 p.m. No. 15 Oliver Ames at No. 2 North Attleborough, 6:30pm No. 9 Whitman-Hanson at No. 8 Marblehead, 7pm No. 10 Westfield at No. 7 Billerica, 7pm No. 13 Westwood at No. 4 Hanover, 7 p.m. No. 14 Revere at No. 3 Plymouth South, 7pm No. 16 Minnechaug at No. 1 Milton, 7 p.m. First round, TBA no. 12 Somerset-Berkley at No. 8 Walpole Division 4 seedlings Duxbury (7-0) Grafton (8-0) Bedford (7-1) Holliston (7-1) Situation (3-4) Foxborough (4-4) Tewksbury (5-3) Middelburg 6-2) East Longmeadow (7-1) Marlborough (6-2) Pembroke (3-5) Northhampton (7-1) Melrose (6-2) South (7-1) Falmouth (6-1) Newbury Gate (5-3) Friday first round No. 15 Falmouth at No. 2 Grafton, 6:00 PM No. 9 East Longmeadow at No. 8 Middleborough, 7pm No. 10 Marlborough at No. 7 Tewksbury, 7pm no. 11 Pembroke at No. 8 Foxborough, 7 p.m. no. 12 Northampton at No. 8 Situate, 7 p.m. No. 13 Melrose at No. 4 Holliston, 7pm No. 14 South at #3 Bedford, 7pm no. 16 Newbury Port at No. 1 Duxbury, 7pm Division 5 seedlings Hudson (8-0) Read North (7-1) Maynard (6-2) Shawsheen Tech (8-0) Old Rochester (6-1) Bishop Fenwick (7-1) Apponequet (6-1) Dover Sherborn (8-0) Water City (5-3) Triton (5-3) Chestnut brown (6-2) Fairhaven (7-1) Worcester Technology (4-4) Bishop Stan (3-5) Dedham (4-4) Swamp Scott (3-5) Friday first round No. 15 Dedham at No. 2 North Reading, 6 p.m. No. 9 Watertown at No. 8 Dover-Sherborn, 6:30 PM No. 10 Triton on No. 7 Apponequet, 6.30 pm No. 12 Fairhaven at No. 5 Old Rochester, 6:30 PM No. 11 Auburn at No. 6 Bishop Fenwick, 7pm No. 13 Worcester Tech at No. 4 Shawsheen Tech, 7pm No. 14 Bishop Stang at No. 3 Maynard, 7 p.m. No. 16 Swampscott at No. 1 Hudson, 7pm Division 6 seedlings Stone ham (7-1) Rock Country (5-2) Mary’s Church (7-1) Winthrop (5-3) Valley Technique (4-3) Lynnfield (5-3) Abington (3-5) Bun (5-3) Oakmont (3-5) East Bridgewater (3-5) Bellingham (5-3) Arlington Catholic (3-5) Cardinal Spellman (3-5) Archbishop Williams (3-5) Seekonk (4-3) Saturday (3-5) Friday first round No. 11 Bellingham at No. 6 Lynnfield, 6:30 PM No. 13 Cardinal Spellman at No. 4 Winthrop, 6:30 p.m. no. 14 Archbishop Williams at No. 3 St Mary’s, 6:30pm No. 16 Assabet at No. 1 Stoneham, 6.30pm no. 9 Oakmont at No. 8 Sandwich, 7 p.m. No. 10 East Bridgewater at No. 7 Abington, 7pm No. 15 Seekonk at No. 2 Rockland, 7 p.m. Saturday first round no. 12 Arlington Catholic at No. 5 Valley Tech, 1 p.m. Division 7 seedlings West Boylston (7-1) Cohasset (6-1) Saint Bernard (7-1) Amesbury (6-1) Millbury (8-0) Uxbridge (6-2) Clinton (5-3) Wahconah (6-2) West Bridgewater (6-2) Ayer Shirley (6-1) Lunenburg (5-3) North Bridge (3-5) Boston Latin (6-2) mashpee (5-2) Drury (6-0) Tech Boston (6-1) Friday first round No. 9 West Bridgewater at No. 8 Wahconah, 6:00 PM no. 13 Boston Latin at No. 4 Amesbury, 6:30 PM No. 10 Ayer-Shirley at No. 7 Clinton, 7 p.m. When. 12 Northbridge at No 12 Northbridge. 5 Millbury, 7 p.m. No. 14 Mashpee at No. 3 St. Bernard’s, 7pm No. 15 Drury at No. 2 Cohasset, 7pm no. 16 Tech Boston at No. 1 West Boylston, 7 p.m. Saturday first round No. 11 Lunenburg at No. 6 Uxbridge, 2:45 PM Division 8 seedlings Hull (8-0) Lowell Catholic (7-1) Oxford (7-1) Manchester-Essex (5-3) Old Colony (7-1) Brighton (6-1) KIPP Academy (4-4) Cathedral (5-2) Nashoba technology (7-1) Lee (6-2) Murdock (6-2) War (7-1) Brush (7-1) Taconic (4-4) Milli (4-4) Narragansett (3-5) Friday first round No. 11 Murdock at No 6 Brighton, 6.30pm No. 14 Taconic at No. 3 Oxford, 6.30pm No. 12 War at No. 5 Old Colony, 7pm No. 13 Quaboag at No. 4 Manchester Essex, 7pm No. 16 Narragansett at No. 1 Hull, 7pm Saturday first round No. 10 Lee at No. 7 KIPP Academy, 7 p.m. no. 15 Millis at No. 2 Lowell Catholic, TBA First round, TBA No. 9 Nashoba Tech at Cathedral No. 8

