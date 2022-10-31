Tar Heels leads ACC Field Hockey Honors

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) North Carolina Senior Striker Erin Matson earned Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors for a record-breaking fifth time, and three other Tar Heels are recipients of the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Season Awards announced Monday.

Tar Heel senior midfielder Meredith Sholder was recognized as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, while forward Ryleigh Heck was voted the conference’s Freshman of the Year. UNCs Karen Shelton and Jennifer Averill of Wake Forest, whose teams are #1 and #2 in this week’s ACC Field Hockey Championship, were selected as the league’s Co-Coaches of the Year.

ACC season awards, along with the 2022 All-ACC Field Hockey Team also announced on Monday, were determined by a vote of the league’s seven head coaches. The last time Tar Heels won all four league honors was in 2018, when Matson was both Freshman of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

Matson, Sholder and Heck were voted to the All-ACC first team. Carolina freshman Sietske Brüning and Ashley Sessa were named to the All-ACC second team, giving the Tar Heels a total of five honorees in the two teams. Wake Forest had also recognized five players, and each of the ACC’s seven teams had recognized at least two players.

“I’m really proud of Erin, Meredith and Ryleigh, these individual awards are a testament to the outstanding seasons they’ve had and the impact they’ve had on our team,” said Shelton. “I also love to see Ashley Sessa and Sietske Brüning named to the second team. But they’ll all tell you that they couldn’t have the success they have without their teammates. Every win and every award is a team effort, and these awards are a reflection of the hard work put in by our entire squad. And they all know that there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Top seed in the upcoming ACC tournament, UNC received a first-round bye and opens play in the semifinals on Wednesday against the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Boston College and No. 5 Syracuse.

Shelton, college hockey’s all-time winning coach with 739 career wins, led the Tar Heels to a 15-0 regular season record and a 6-0 in ACC play. UNC will play postseason as the only remaining undefeated NCAA Division I Field Hockey team. The Tar Heels are looking for their sixth straight ACC Field Hockey Championship and 25th overall under Shelton’s tutelage.

The ACC Coach of the Year honors are Shelton’s 12th overall and first since 2020, when she led UNC to its ninth national title.

“We are so lucky to have such an amazing and powerful woman as our leader,” said Matson. “It’s been five years since she shaped me into the best player and person I can be, and this season has been no different. Her accolades as a coach are huge, but the way she lives all her players’ lives forever has changed is even more amazing. She deserves this!”

Matson becomes the ACC’s first five-time conference player of the year in any sport. She enters the ACC Championship as the league’s all-time scorer with 321 career points.

Matson has been recognized as ACC Offensive Player of the Week five times this fall and has earned the National Offensive Player of the Week three times by the NFHCA.

Sholder, who won one NFHCA Defensive Player of the Week honor in addition to ACC honors this fall, is a key part of a Tar Heel defense that has allowed just 14 goals in 15 games (five in six conference games) while he has eight. shutouts posted

Heck ranks 10th in the nation in scoring, earning the NFHCA National Player of the Week honors on October 19 after delivering a hat-trick to lead the Tar Heels to an ACC win over Syracuse. She followed with three more goals against Saint Joseph’s a few days later, entering the ACC Championship with 28 points on 13 goals and two assists.

2022 All-ACC Field Hockey Team

First team

Margo Carlin, F, Sr., Boston College

Hannah Miller, F, Sr., Duke

Sasha Elliott, GK, Gr., Louisville

Julie Kouijzer, B, Sr., Louisville

Ryleigh Heck F, Fr., North Carolina

Erin Matson F, Senior, North Carolina

Meredith Sholder M, Senior, North Carolina

Quirine Comans, F, Gr., Syracuse

Daniela Mendez Trendler, M, Fr., Virginia

Annie McDonough, F, Gr., Virginia

Sky Caron, B, Gr., Wake Forest

Meike Lanckohr, M, Sr., Wake Forest

Second Team

Sarah Johnson, M/B, Gr., Boston College

Charlie van Oirschot, M, Jr., Duke

Aimee Plumb, F, Jr., Louisville

Sietske Brüning, M, Fr., North Carolina

Ashley Sessa M, Fr., North Carolina

Charlotte de Vries, F, Sr., Syracuse

Jannemijn Deutman, M, Fr., Syracuse

Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, B, Jr., Syracuse

Adele Iacobucci, M, Sr., Virginia

Jet Trimborn, GK, Fr., Virginia

Grace Delmotte, M, Jr., Wake Forest

Nat Friedman, M, Sr., Wake Forest

Ellie Todd, GK, Fr., Wake Forest

ACC Offensive Player of the Year

Erin Matson F, Senior, North Carolina

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Meredith Sholder M, Senior, North Carolina

ACC Freshman of the Year

Ryleigh Heck F, Fr., North Carolina