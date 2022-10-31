Sports
Tar Heels leads ACC Field Hockey Honors
GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) North Carolina Senior Striker Erin Matson earned Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors for a record-breaking fifth time, and three other Tar Heels are recipients of the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Season Awards announced Monday.
Tar Heel senior midfielder Meredith Sholder was recognized as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, while forward Ryleigh Heck was voted the conference’s Freshman of the Year. UNCs Karen Shelton and Jennifer Averill of Wake Forest, whose teams are #1 and #2 in this week’s ACC Field Hockey Championship, were selected as the league’s Co-Coaches of the Year.
ACC season awards, along with the 2022 All-ACC Field Hockey Team also announced on Monday, were determined by a vote of the league’s seven head coaches. The last time Tar Heels won all four league honors was in 2018, when Matson was both Freshman of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
Matson, Sholder and Heck were voted to the All-ACC first team. Carolina freshman Sietske Brüning and Ashley Sessa were named to the All-ACC second team, giving the Tar Heels a total of five honorees in the two teams. Wake Forest had also recognized five players, and each of the ACC’s seven teams had recognized at least two players.
“I’m really proud of Erin, Meredith and Ryleigh, these individual awards are a testament to the outstanding seasons they’ve had and the impact they’ve had on our team,” said Shelton. “I also love to see Ashley Sessa and Sietske Brüning named to the second team. But they’ll all tell you that they couldn’t have the success they have without their teammates. Every win and every award is a team effort, and these awards are a reflection of the hard work put in by our entire squad. And they all know that there is still a lot of work to be done.”
Top seed in the upcoming ACC tournament, UNC received a first-round bye and opens play in the semifinals on Wednesday against the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Boston College and No. 5 Syracuse.
For a look at the bracket, click here.
Shelton, college hockey’s all-time winning coach with 739 career wins, led the Tar Heels to a 15-0 regular season record and a 6-0 in ACC play. UNC will play postseason as the only remaining undefeated NCAA Division I Field Hockey team. The Tar Heels are looking for their sixth straight ACC Field Hockey Championship and 25th overall under Shelton’s tutelage.
The ACC Coach of the Year honors are Shelton’s 12th overall and first since 2020, when she led UNC to its ninth national title.
“We are so lucky to have such an amazing and powerful woman as our leader,” said Matson. “It’s been five years since she shaped me into the best player and person I can be, and this season has been no different. Her accolades as a coach are huge, but the way she lives all her players’ lives forever has changed is even more amazing. She deserves this!”
Matson becomes the ACC’s first five-time conference player of the year in any sport. She enters the ACC Championship as the league’s all-time scorer with 321 career points.
Matson has been recognized as ACC Offensive Player of the Week five times this fall and has earned the National Offensive Player of the Week three times by the NFHCA.
Sholder, who won one NFHCA Defensive Player of the Week honor in addition to ACC honors this fall, is a key part of a Tar Heel defense that has allowed just 14 goals in 15 games (five in six conference games) while he has eight. shutouts posted
Heck ranks 10th in the nation in scoring, earning the NFHCA National Player of the Week honors on October 19 after delivering a hat-trick to lead the Tar Heels to an ACC win over Syracuse. She followed with three more goals against Saint Joseph’s a few days later, entering the ACC Championship with 28 points on 13 goals and two assists.
2022 All-ACC Field Hockey Team
First team
Margo Carlin, F, Sr., Boston College
Hannah Miller, F, Sr., Duke
Sasha Elliott, GK, Gr., Louisville
Julie Kouijzer, B, Sr., Louisville
Ryleigh HeckF, Fr., North Carolina
Erin MatsonF, Senior, North Carolina
Meredith SholderM, Senior, North Carolina
Quirine Comans, F, Gr., Syracuse
Daniela Mendez Trendler, M, Fr., Virginia
Annie McDonough, F, Gr., Virginia
Sky Caron, B, Gr., Wake Forest
Meike Lanckohr, M, Sr., Wake Forest
Second Team
Sarah Johnson, M/B, Gr., Boston College
Charlie van Oirschot, M, Jr., Duke
Aimee Plumb, F, Jr., Louisville
Sietske Brüning, M, Fr., North Carolina
Ashley SessaM, Fr., North Carolina
Charlotte de Vries, F, Sr., Syracuse
Jannemijn Deutman, M, Fr., Syracuse
Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, B, Jr., Syracuse
Adele Iacobucci, M, Sr., Virginia
Jet Trimborn, GK, Fr., Virginia
Grace Delmotte, M, Jr., Wake Forest
Nat Friedman, M, Sr., Wake Forest
Ellie Todd, GK, Fr., Wake Forest
ACC Offensive Player of the Year
Erin MatsonF, Senior, North Carolina
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Meredith SholderM, Senior, North Carolina
ACC Freshman of the Year
Ryleigh HeckF, Fr., North Carolina
ACC Co-Coaches of the Year
Karen SheltonNorth Carolina
Jennifer Averill, Wake Forest
|
Sources
2/ https://goheels.com/news/2022/10/31/tar-heels-lead-acc-field-hockey-honors.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tar Heels leads ACC Field Hockey Honors
- Radio Pioneers and Emergency Work Recognized, Spontaneous Bollywood Outbreak at CBAA Awards 2022
- State health department battles early RSV surge in second year
- Cameron Crowe’s ‘Almost Famous’ hits Broadway | Entertainment
- Girls tennis Bees trio participate in NYSPSHAA tournament – Eagle News Online
- Stock market sectors: performance and definitions
- Watch: Netizens marvel at this Bollywood busker in London
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional as he talks about Gujarat tragedy
- Entertainment and social media normalize transgender content aimed at children
- MIAA Announces High School Playoff Placements and Schedule
- Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block lawmakers from obtaining tax returns
- Bollywood model Priya Soni robbed in Panaji, bicycle pickpockets steal mobile phone