‘Baby AB’ breaks the internet with 35-ball 100; De Villiers retains high praise | Cricket

South African cricketer Dewald Brevis hit a century from just 35 balls against Knights in the ongoing CSA T20 challenge 2022-23, on Monday. The 19-year-old explosive batter went on to score 162 runs off just 57 balls with a mind-boggling 284.21 batting rate. He captivated the spectators with thirteen massive sixes and an equal number of fours, racking up 130 runs in the boundaries alone.

Thanks to his innings, his team Titans gave their opponent a massive goal of 272 in 20 overs. In response, Knights tried his best, but was able to go 230/9 in 20 overs and lost the game by 41 runs. Of the nine wickets that fell during the Knights innings, Brevis also got one.

Brevis’ incredible hundred took social media by storm and a video of the highlights of his innings quickly went viral. You can watch the right-handed batter’s crushing knock here.

Several former South African cricketers took to Twitter to applaud Brevis for his sensational knock. Former Proteas batter AB De Villiers who was known for his power-hitting and 360 degree gameplay, praised the young cricketer.

“Dewald Brevis. That’s all you need to say,” De Villiers tweeted.

Dewald Brevis. You don’t have to say more — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 31, 2022

The 19-year-old’s blazing pistol knock received similar adoration from South African cricketer Rassie van der Dussen, who simply tweeted “Brevis @MICapeTown”.

“Congratulations on the young brevis. I hope it’s the first of many hundreds,” tweeted South African legend Herschelle Gibbs.

Congratulations on the young brevis .. hope it’s the first of many 100’s — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) October 31, 2022

Talking about the youngster’s great stroke play and fantastic knock, former South African cricketer Albie Morkel tweeted: “Watching a masterclass from Dewald Brevis. Bowlers will be under some serious pressure for the next 15+ years.”

Watching a masterclass by Dewald Brevis. Bowlers will be under a lot of pressure for the next 15+ years. — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) October 31, 2022

Brevis played in the Indian Premiere League (IPL) this year for Mumbai Indians. He is known as one of the rising stars worldwide in T20 cricket. However, the 19-year-old has yet to debut for his home country in any form of the game.