Iowa Football Ranking Figures: Northwest

For a day all was well with Hawkeye football. It was a beautiful sunny day of 66 degrees at Kinnick Stadium. Our Hawks put 33, 33?!?!?, points on the board and the good guys beat the Fighting Pat Fitzgeralds 33-13. After a farewell week and some elite comments from Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, it was great to actually go to a football game. I chose against our team because I didn’t trust our attack. I didn’t take into account how awful Northwestern is. They are bad. Like, bad, bad. I think I have to go back and choose against us. Superstitious, I am.

Anyway, let’s go back to a traditional report after last week’s variation.

offence:

Dear Brian Ferentz. We are not on good terms. You still have to go. I do like that Iowa used some beam moves and three wide receivers carried the ball. Well done with that.

QB: B

As mentioned, Northwestern left a lot to be desired for a B1G opponent. Not that I’m complaining about getting the win. The Hawks needed that in the worst way. I was and was not surprised that Spencer Peter got the start. i felt that Alex Padilla should have been given the chance; he was fed to the wolves at the Shoe. Petras played well and deserves to feel good about his performance. Big Spence was 21-30 for 220 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. I wrote on Friday that I wanted the Iowas quarterback to play well, whoever it may be. It feels like Hawkeye fans are more frustrated with Kirk and Brian than Spencer Petras. Petras has risen in the QBR rankings. He is now ranked 119/126.

RB: B+

Iowa has switched to Caleb Johnson and Leshon Williams as our primary backs. They will continue to improve as they get more work. Johnson had 88 yards on 14 carries (6.3). Williams ran for 43 yards on 11 carries (3.9). Leshon Williams was also involved in the passing game. He caught 3 balls for 19 yards. Brian changed things, and our violation looked like a violation, so there it is.

WR: B-

Iowas receivers did more than just perform the moves; a nice change from the past few weeks. Nico Ragainic led the group with four catches and 66 yards. Brody Brecht hauled in three balls for 18 yards, and Diant Vines flashed some power to catch two passes for 22 yards. Arland Bruce IV ran the ball three times for 27 yards and a touchdown. Vines and Monte Pottebaum with the big blocks to give Bruce six points.

Nico Ragaini and Brody Brecht made a 16-yard rush together.

THE A-

There are a few constants in college football. One is that Iowa is the Tight End University. TEU had another good day at Duke Slater Field. Sam LaPorta caught five balls for 53 yards. Luke Lachey had one catch for a six-yard touchdown.

It’s been a while since Iowa threw a forward pass that was caught in an area called an end zone. I’m going to do some research to determine how many points this scores.

OL: B

Spencer Petras was fired once and Northwestern had two quarterback hurries (QBH). Other than that, Iowas’s backs had some holes/creases that weren’t there for a while. Iowa rushed for 173 yards at an average of 4.8 yards per carry. That’s winning football.

Defense:

Speaking of constants in college football? What about the defense of Iowas? Iowas defenders appear every match (except for the hated Purdue) and take care of business.

DL: A

The Iowas defensive line destroyed six of Iowas’ seven quarterback sacks on the day. Joe Evans re-emerged with five tackles and a sack. Deontae Craig collected three tackles, including a bag and 2 TFLs. Lukas Van Ness was also active; he had four tackles, with 1 sack and 1.5 TFLs. Northwestern ran the ball 37 times for 18 yards (.5 yards/carry). unbelievable.

LB: A

Jay Higgins has been lurking in the background, waiting for his chance; he took it and ran away with it. Higgins led the team with 12 tackles. I wrote about him a few years ago and he was a tackle machine in high school. That applies today. If he gets your hands on you, go down. Jack Campbell had nine tackles and Seth Benson six collected. These two will be hard to replace next year. Benson had a bag and 1.5 TFL.

DB/Cash: B

Northwestern threw for two touchdowns and 159 yards. Ten different Wildcats had receptions. Riley Moss led the defensive backs in tackles with five. Moss also had two pass breakups. Kaevon Merri weather intercepted an interception.

Special teams: B

Tory Taylor wanted to remind everyone that he is human and not some great Australian god. He got the yips on his one punt that went 12 yards. Damn that sounds like something state of Iowa or Nebraska special teams s*$#. Drew Stevens hit four field goals and three extra points. Steven’s longest field goal was a bomb from 54 yards out.

Stevens reminds me a bit of Nate Kaeding. Arland Bruce IV had forty stair return meters.