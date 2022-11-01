Marc-Andrea Huesler stuns Jannik Sinner in Paris Opener | ATP tour

Marc-Andrea Huesler did not stop his ATP Masters debut in the main tournament on Monday afternoon. The Swiss qualifier delivered a quality first-round performance, winning 11th seed Jannik Sinner 6-2, 6-3 at the Rolex Paris Masters.

The 26-year-old Huesler won his first tour title on indoor hard courts in Sofia in early October, but had since gone 0-3. However, after beating Hugo Gaston and Laslo Djere in qualifying in Paris, the southpaw brought his best-performing, aggressive best to the clash against Sinner. He fired 20 winners, including six aces, to beat the world’s number 12 in 68 minutes.

[It feels] really big, Huesler said. I’ve had a great season. I had two good matches in qualifying, I came out of this and had nothing to lose today. That helped me to play very aggressively. It certainly wasn’t his best game, but I had to be ready [opportunity]. I just stuck with it, and I’m really happy with the win.

A big shock on day 1 in Paris The #TennisInsight in this match was the #ConversionScore Huesler was very clinical today and used his offensive forehand and net play to convert a whopping 81% (22/27) points into offense#TennisInsights | @RolexPMasters | #RolexParisMasters https://t.co/RXztAG2n1p pic.twitter.com/p4H6bCVp2i — Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) October 31, 2022

Huesler was the only player to win a set against eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in Basel last week and the world No. 61 believes his level has not dropped significantly despite his difficult streak of results after Sofia. After breaking through the Top 100 of the Pepperstone ATP rankings for the first time in July, he is now getting used to performing on the biggest stages the ATP Tour has to offer.

I think the experience of the past few weeks has helped a lot, Huesler said. Last week I played a tough game against Felix [Auger-Aliassime] in Basel with a full crowd, which was full preparation here. The center court here is great, it was a lot of fun to play. I just tried to focus on the next point every time, had a bit of luck on some key points and made the right decisions in tight moments, and today I was better.



