Sports
Marc-Andrea Huesler stuns Jannik Sinner in Paris Opener | ATP tour
Marc-Andrea Huesler did not stop his ATP Masters debut in the main tournament on Monday afternoon. The Swiss qualifier delivered a quality first-round performance, winning 11th seed Jannik Sinner 6-2, 6-3 at the Rolex Paris Masters.
The 26-year-old Huesler won his first tour title on indoor hard courts in Sofia in early October, but had since gone 0-3. However, after beating Hugo Gaston and Laslo Djere in qualifying in Paris, the southpaw brought his best-performing, aggressive best to the clash against Sinner. He fired 20 winners, including six aces, to beat the world’s number 12 in 68 minutes.
[It feels] really big, Huesler said. I’ve had a great season. I had two good matches in qualifying, I came out of this and had nothing to lose today. That helped me to play very aggressively. It certainly wasn’t his best game, but I had to be ready [opportunity]. I just stuck with it, and I’m really happy with the win.
A big shock on day 1 in Paris
The #TennisInsight in this match was the #ConversionScore
Huesler was very clinical today and used his offensive forehand and net play to convert a whopping 81% (22/27) points into offense#TennisInsights | @RolexPMasters | #RolexParisMasters https://t.co/RXztAG2n1p pic.twitter.com/p4H6bCVp2i
— Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) October 31, 2022
Huesler was the only player to win a set against eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in Basel last week and the world No. 61 believes his level has not dropped significantly despite his difficult streak of results after Sofia. After breaking through the Top 100 of the Pepperstone ATP rankings for the first time in July, he is now getting used to performing on the biggest stages the ATP Tour has to offer.
I think the experience of the past few weeks has helped a lot, Huesler said. Last week I played a tough game against Felix [Auger-Aliassime] in Basel with a full crowd, which was full preparation here. The center court here is great, it was a lot of fun to play. I just tried to focus on the next point every time, had a bit of luck on some key points and made the right decisions in tight moments, and today I was better.
The opponent of Huesler’s second round in Paris is Karen Khachanov. The 2018 champion needed little time on Monday to regain his footing in the French capital, where he raced to a 6-1, 6-1 first-lap victory against Sebastian Baez. A challenging prospect for Huesler, but the Swiss admitted he enjoyed the chance to take on another Top 20 star.
Karen is definitely a great server, Huesler said. I played against him once before in the Davis Cup, lost in two sets. Honestly any guy here is hard to beat, I love playing against these guys. I’m here to do my best and I’m very confident in my game. I’m sure the service will be very important to both of us, so let’s see how it goes.
