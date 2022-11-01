Despite the circumstances, it was a memorable tournament (Photo by Morgan Hancock – ICC/ICC via … [+] Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images

The T20 World Cup in Australia has sparked surreal performances, uproar and of course controversy as the tournament reaches its peak. Add to that an epic MCG clash between Pakistan and India for centuries, and it’s certainly been some memorable opening weeks of the tournament, which was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite all that, it didn’t go completely smoothly with unpredictable weather on Australia’s east coast wreaking havoc. No more than on Friday, when poor Melbourne conditions sparked two outbursts, including the much-hyped Australia v England match, which saw more than 70,000 fans flock to the MCG.

The weather in Australia, particularly in notoriously temperamental Melbourne, is trending on social media, mainly due to fanatical fans in the subcontinent fearing their teams will be affected.

A phenomenon called La Nina, which occurs every few years, has disrupted weather patterns and increased the amount of rain on Australia’s east coast. If games are cancelled, which has happened several times, spectators will be given a full refund of the costs from the organizers. According to The Daily Telegraph newspaper, organizers will have to spend millions on compensation.

It has led to predictable ideas about the schedule of the tournament, which is right at the start of the Australian cricket season and during a transition from the popular football codes of Australian football and rugby league.

Cricket is dormant in the Australian season, peaking during the summer holidays in December and January. The festive season, combined with warm weather known as Australia, is when cricket dominates the mainstream consciousness, but it is not possible to schedule the T20 World Cup due to the international crickets tight calendar.

With so many T20 franchise leagues popping up and space being eroded even further by the expectation that the stinking rich Indian Premier League will only expand, the best time available for crickets World Cups – ODI and T20 – is mid to late in the year. That coincides with the monsoon season in India where it will be a serious waste of money spinner crickets to host competitions during that period.

Of course, it leaves little room for maneuver to plan the tournament in Australia. The 2015 World Cup in Australia was played on a much more attractive part of the calendar in February and March at the end of the summer, when the crowds are still in cricket mode and the momentum of the season has built up.

In this tournament, except when the mighty India and their legion of passionate fans descend on the city, it has generally been rather out of sight. During the tournament’s week-long stay in Perth, there wasn’t much fanfare in a city that had just emerged from the stranglehold of the dominant Australian Football Leagues following the season’s trade secrets.

The crowds were modest with even India’s blockbuster clash with South Africa attracting 44,000, which was below expectations. Luckily the bad weather didn’t stop there in a town where it rains quite bare from October to April, although temperatures dropped to midwinter levels on Sunday, which may have deterred some gamblers.

Still, it makes little sense to whine, because there seems to be no alternative for when Australia will host the T20 World Cup alongside New Zealand in 2028.

It’s not all doom and gloom. A silver lining in this rain-stricken tournament is that the permutations have been muddled and the stakes increased with every game. There is suddenly more incentive for teams to be braver and play aggressively in an effort to increase their net run rate, which could be the difference between making it to the semi-finals or not.

It’s made for an intriguing T20 World Cup and leveler with some Associates and smaller Full Members taking memorable wins and proving they deserve more chances against the big nations. While superpowers and favorites Australia, England and India have all suffered defeats.

The games were generally riveting, characterized by some low scoring thrillers with a ball dominating the bat, which is rare in a format normally skewed towards batters. There has been a notable seam movement in the power play, which has caused batting to be particularly slow and teams unable to move to trademark fliers.

Zimbabwe has upset Pakistan in a thriller. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) Getty Images

One consolation from the earlier start in the calendar is that the pitches aren’t quite as hard yet and, amid more bleak air conditions, have resulted in spicier wickets and therefore a more even match between bat and ball. There has been a renaissance for fast bowlers in this format, where spinners were for a time considered more valuable and harder to score.

The resulting unpredictability has led to one of the best World Cups in history despite the elements.