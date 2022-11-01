opinion | Domestic Violence Victims Have a Shocking Number of Concussions





Reply to this story Remark Rachel Ramirez is director of health and disability programs at the Ohio Domestic Violence Network and founder of the Center on Partner-Inflicted Brain Injury. Luke Montgomery is a physician who investigates the link between post-traumatic stress disorder and brain injury in domestic violence survivors through research at the Ohio State University College of Public Health. Julianna Nemeth, an assistant professor of public health at Ohio State University, is working to improve access to health services for trauma survivors. Midway through the National Football League season, it’s no surprise that players’ concussions have generated headlines full of outrage and worry. But with every burst of public attention for injured athletes, we, as brain injury experts, can’t help but think of another group experiencing concussions at an alarming rate and whose plight is largely ignored: domestic violence survivors. . Research at the Ohio Domestic Violence Bureau has shown that: more than 80 percent of survivors accessing services have experienced some form of abuse that can lead to concussion or other type of brain injury. They have been hit on the head. Thrown against an object. Hit the skull with something hard. And all without the protection of a football helmet. Given that 1 in 3 women worldwide experience intimate partner violence At some point in their lives, it is likely that millions of victims have suffered concussions or other head, neck and brain injuries from violence, including strangulation, strangleholds and suffocation. Not only that, but severe, repetitive head trauma is extremely common, with nearly 50 percent of survivors getting hit in the head too many times to count. This is a crisis. And it should get at least as much attention as the stories of soccer players with concussions. Leana S. Wen: Concussions are a bigger problem for kids’ football than the NFL We were reminded of this again last month after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took not one but two dangerous blows to the head just days apart. The images were shocking. Rightly so in all cases, so Tagovailoa was quickly cared for on the field, then removed and further medically treated. In the aftermath, there was a heated debate about whether proper concussion protocols had been followed. In contrast, survivors of domestic violence experience these injuries alone. For them, there is no going back to game protocol. Rest is the foundation of concussion recovery. Yet nearly all survivors carry on with work, parenting, and activities without being aware of the damage to their brains. Without the proper time to heal, survivors can experience physical and psychological symptoms long after their initial injury. And their symptoms are often misdiagnosed or ignored. Brain injury from concussion can cause memory and concentration problems, increased anxiety and depression, and problems with headaches, vision and balance. In domestic violence survivors, these symptoms are often misidentified by law enforcement and first responders as substance use, mental health problems, or purely erratic behavior and not as signs of acute head trauma. These misdiagnoses don’t just endanger the health of survivors. The above symptoms can also be used against victims. Abusers claim that survivors lie, are mentally ill or use drugs and that violence never happened. Survivors, unaware of their injuries, are gassed into believing they are mad. Law enforcement, service providers and the judiciary abandon victims when the effect of brain injury is ignored. Worse, on the evidence of cognitive challenges, they question the validity of survivors’ experiences. The Post’s View: The stakes in domestic violence cases are dire and often dangerous Law enforcement officers at the scene of a domestic violence should be aware that victims may have suffered brain injuries, especially when visual injuries or assaults to the head, neck or face or strangulation are reported. Concussion symptoms can affect how a survivor behaves. Instead of attributing strange behavior to substance use or psychiatric problems, the police should consider the possibility of brain injury. As survivors seek help from domestic violence agencies, the people who interact with them should make brain injury education a priority. Organizations should consider implementing Concernan evidence-based approach to advocacy that gives providers the tools they need to address brain injuries and their effects on survivors. Without prompt and appropriate medical care, survivors can live for decades without making the connection between a blow to the head and their chronic headaches, memory loss and difficulty concentrating. Seemingly unrelated problems, such as keeping a job, experiencing non-specific health problems, and maintaining child custody, can be long-term consequences of unidentified brain injuries. After each of Tagovailoas hits on the football field, people were rightly concerned. But he is one man. Imagine if this kind of attention were focused on the millions of survivors of domestic violence, most of them women, who will experience or have had terrible, untreated brain injuries. These survivors live with the consequences for years. It is high time we stopped ignoring them.

