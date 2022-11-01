Sports
Taylor Fritz’s coach Michael Russell on Grand Slam goals, ATP Finals qualification and power tennis
If Carlos Alcaraz’s climb to the top of men’s tennis was as explosive as his groundstrokes, Taylor Fritz’s ascent was more of a slow burner, until earlier this season.
Fritz, 25, has been on the scene much longer than Alcaraz. He won his first ATP Tour title in 2019 and has been in the top 30 ever since. It is not until 2022 that Fritz has achieved his long-awaited breakthrough.
After becoming the US No. 1 by the end of last year, Fritz has won three titles this season, including his first Masters 1000 at Indian Wells. He made the top 10 for the first time and with one more tournament on the regular season calendar, he has a chance to make it to the ATP Finals in Turin.
It has been a rollercoaster, he has had a great season, Fritzs coach Michael Russell told Eurosport.
Indian Wells was the catalyst for the entire year. By basically winning the fifth Grand Slam in your backyard, he boosted his confidence and confidence that he is one of the best players in the world and not only talks or dreams about it, but even backs it up.
Fritz has followed up his win in Indian Wells with two more titles in Eastbourne and Tokyo. He also made it to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon when he came painfully close to beating an injured Rafael Nadal in five sets. Ahead of this week’s Paris Masters, he is eighth in the ATP Race to Turin standings, 530 points behind Andrey Rublev in the final qualifying spot. There are still two places up for grabs and only four players Felix Auger-Aliassime, Rublev, Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz are in on it.
Last year Fritz finished 19th in the final standings. So how has he risen 11 places in the past 12 months?
He’s fitter, which is a big part of his game, and he’s playing more aggressively, Russell says.
He serves big but really goes after his forehand. And he’s also a bit more attacking on the return from service.
So in general we like to say something like tennis for big men because he is six feet. And sometimes he tends to play a little too passively. And what he has done in pressure situations is trying to get the racket out of the opponent’s hand where he really enforces his style of play which is aggressive tennis, power tennis.
Fritz looks his best when he’s on the attack, taking shots on his forehand side or putting down short runs with his strong serve.
His backhand has also improved this season, coach Paul Annacone said earlier this season that it is one of the best two-handed backhands in men’s tennis. With victories over Nadal, Rublev, Auger-Aliassime, Nick Kyrgios and Andy Murray this year, Fritz has shown that he can beat the best and compete with different styles. Like many around his rankings, the question towards 2023 is how much further he can go and whether he can challenge at a Grand Slam.
There’s definitely a chance, Russell says.
A lot of the guys see that, and they feel the timing is right now where they really have a shot at winning Slam titles. So Taylor is definitely in the middle of the mix, and he sees that and he has to have that confidence that he can win a Slam and then he has to put in the work to do it.
And there has also been disappointment over the painful Wimbledon loss to Nadal and a first-round departure to compatriot Brandon Holt at the US Open top of the list.
You really need to have short-term memory, Russell says.
You learn from the matches, you don’t dwell on the matches. Wimbledon was clearly so close to beating Rafa and was in a good position to do so, but Taylor was practical after that and returned to the practice pitch and kept working on things he needs to work on and will continue to do.
Then the US Open, I think he just put way too much pressure on himself to excel in his home Slam, and be the No. 1 American and play someone you grew up with, that you know. I think psychologically he was not quite ready for that challenge.
Highlights: Fritz surpasses Tiafoe in Tokyo to complete quarantine to championship journey
I think it’s a good experience, a good learning experience for the whole team. And he has to learn to deal with that situation, what he will do next time, and that’s part of the sport and of life, you get challenges and sometimes it doesn’t always work out in your favor.
But it is those learning experiences that make you stronger for the future. And for the next time know exactly how to handle that, mentally and physically.
So how does Fritz take the next step? Russell believes he will need to get stronger and fitter during the off-season, which will be short as the Davis Cup Finals, where Fritz competes for the United States, ends on November 27, just a month before the start of the 2023 season.
The mindset should be: What am I sacrificing to achieve the goals I want to achieve, adds Russell.
And that that is very important. So he has to make sure he gets the fitness, the sleep, the recovery, the nutrition and the time on the track to compete with all these guys because everyone works hard. And it’s kind of the old cliche, if you don’t do it, someone else will, so make sure you put in the time and work on it.
And what about Fritz’s hopes of making Turin?
“It’s a challenge,” Russell says.
“Felix has played very well in the last three weeks and has scored a lot of points. So it’s a little more difficult and then Novak has that special exemption.” [qualifying as a Grand Slam winner even though he is not in the top eight in the race].
“So to get immediate access, we need to have a phenomenal week here in Paris.”
