BCCI Announces Squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh Tour





Image Source: GETTY IMAGES BCCI announces Indian squad for New Zealand and Bangladesh The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the One Day International (ODI) squad for the New Zealand and Bangladesh tours in India. After the ongoing T20 World Cup, the focus of all international teams will shift to the ODI format, taking into account the 50-over World Cup to be played in India next year. India will play a full tour in both countries. Chetan Sharma and the chairman of selectors of the All-India Senior Selection Committee announced Monday the various squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand and Bangladesh. The New Zealand tour kicks off five days after the T20 World Cup final. The first game will be played on November 18. Shikhar Dhawan has been named to the for IND vs NZ ODI series again, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. On the other hand, Hardik will lead India in the T20I series against New Zealand and Pant will be the vice-captain. The teams are as follows: Selection for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur , moh. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav. Selection for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur , moh. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal Selection for ODIs in New Zealand: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh , Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik. Squad for New Zealand T20Is Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel , moh. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik. Latest Cricket News

