Monday Night Football Best Bets: Bengals at Browns – VSiN Exclusive News – News





AFC North rivals clash in an I-71 battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on ‘Monday Night Football’. Joe Burrow has been lighting it up for the Bengals offense for the past two weeks, while Nick Chubb and the Browns have dropped four in a row. Who will get the win and cover on MNF? Throughout the NFL season, our VSiN experts will work together to give their best bets on each game. Odds are from DraftKings (unless noted) as of Sunday night. Visit VSiN.com for bet splits for every game and live odds in the NFL market. Monday, 8:15 PM ET Adam Burke: The loss of Ja’Marr Chase will likely slow the Bengals, but a matchup with the Browns defense is a good one. Cleveland was ranked 28th in Total Defense DVOA entering Week 8 (28th against the pass and 27th against the run). A slew of injuries, including those of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, have damaged the Browns’ pass rush. Those guys are still not here. Anthony Walker Jr. is still out. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also popped up in the injury report. With a broken defense and (hopefully for Cleveland) a lame defensive coordinator, it’s hard to see the Browns having much success against Joe Burrow and his guns. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are excellent wideouts and Hayden Hurst is likely to get a bigger target share. At +255, Hurst is a good bet for an Anytime TD prop in this game. The Browns have allowed 12.5 yards per reception and only have two interceptions. Burrow has seen the field better since moving exclusively to the shotgun, which should lessen Cleveland’s pass rush. The Browns haven’t forced takeout all season, so why would they force it now? The Browns attack is still prolific, as they rushed 5.2 yards per carry. They are still eighth in points per ride at 2.26, even with some spades and red zone woes. They also allow 2.33 points per ride. The Cincinnati defense is lucky to have only allowed seven touchdowns in 18 red zone trips, so that bodes well for the Browns, who did a good job moving it between the 20s. The Over 45 is an attractive game. The two games of 2020 in this series totaled 65 and 71 points. Last year, there were a total of 57 and 37 games, but the second game was the season finale, when Case Keenum played against Brandon Allen. This game will look very different. Choice: More than 45 ​

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vsin.com/monday-night-football-best-bets-bengals-at-browns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos