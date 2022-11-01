Sports Wrap: SCSU Hockey Drops First Game of Season, Fall to Fourth in USCHO Poll





(KNSI) – College Hockey The Saint Cloud State University men’s hockey team split against Bemidji this weekend, the Huskies’ first loss of the season. Bemidji 3, #2 Sacred Cloud State 1: Zach Okabe got the Huskies first on the board with a 3:01 power play goal in the opening period. He was assisted by Jack Peart and Jami Krannila. The Huskies missed a golden opportunity to lead 2-0 and forfeited several power play opportunities in the first half of the second period. That gave the Beavers some life. They tied it at the 17:25 mark of the second frame and scored the game winner less than 90 seconds later. Jere Vaisanen, Adam Flammang and Alex Lundman (an empty netter) scored for Bemidji. #2 Saint Cloud State 4, Bemidji 1: The results almost mirrored when the teams moved their series to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Bemidji got an early goal and that was all they could muster. Veeti Miettinen equalized in the second period (7:19) with the assists of Adam Ingram and Dylan Anhorn. Ingram recorded the winning count unaided at 2:12 PM. In the third, in a 2-1 game, Bemidji continued with the power play and it looked like they would have a chance to even the game. Jami Krannila took the pass from Kyler Kupka in a breakaway, beating Bemidji netminder Gavin Enright for the short goal and a two-point margin. The women’s team defeated St. Thomas in a home-and-home series. Saint Cloud State 4, St Thomas 1: The Huskies exploded for four goals in the second frame. Klara Hymlarova scored two. Jenniina Nylund had a goal and two assists. Saint Cloud State 4, St Thomas 0: Emma Gentry scored twice for the Huskies. Goalkeeper Jojo Chobak made 20 stops to pick up the shutout. college football St. John’s goes to #4 in the latest Division III poll after nipping off St. Scolastica. SJU 56, St. Scholastica 6: Quarterback Aaron Syverson was 12-18 for 140 yards and two touchdowns in an efficient outing below center. The Johnnies ran for a team totaling 186 yards. Tony Underwood was one of seven players to receive a carry. He led the team with 54 yards. College Volleyball The SCSU team went 2-1 this week. They fell to #4 Minnesota Duluth in a close on the road then swept weekend action. Minnesota Duluth 3, Saint Cloud State 2 (14-25, 25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 13-15): Tuesday’s game was a bull’s eye. Linsey Rachel led the Huskies with 21 kills. Kenzie Foley added 15 and contributed 16 digs to the defense. Phebie Rossi had 14 kills and seven blocks. The whole game went up and down. The Huskies tied the fifth set to 13 apiece before a kill by Cianna Selbitschka and a foul by Kenzie Foley gave UMD the win. Saint Cloud State 3, Moorhead 1 (25-16, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18): Another road race for the Huskies, this time on Friday night Moorhead. Linsey Rachel led in kills (16), while Phebie Rossi alternated the squad in blocks (7) and Keely Kurschner was the primary defender (20 digs). SCSU 3, Northern State 1 (19-25, 25-15, 25-17, 28-26): Emma Berran scored 50 assists, split between Kenzie Foley, Phebie Rossi and Linsey Rachel. For the second consecutive game, Keely Kurschner had the most digs with 21. college football The men’s soccer team dropped both games this week, including a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinal game to close out their season on 3-10-4. Upper Iowa 1, SCSU 0 (Wednesday) Davenport 3, SCSU 2: Owen Wordsdell and Vukota Mastilovic scored in the second half to even help the Huskies into the game. Davenport’s Matt Whelan took just 46 seconds to break the deadlock thanks to his 14th goal of the season (81:49). The women’s team got to .500 on the field this year thanks to a win over UMD. Saint Cloud State 2, Minnesota Duluth 0: Jenna Dominguez found the back of the net for both SCSU goals. Keeper Evie Kohn made four saves before the shutout. ____ Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, distributed or rewritten in any way without permission.

