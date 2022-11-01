Tennis is a big money sport – Ice-Man Bjorn Borg was once amazed to see crazy parents pressure kids to play the sport





Swedish tennis veteran Bjorn Borg is one of those who took tennis to a whole new level. He laid the foundation for extraordinary records, which were later developed by professionals such as Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. In this generation, the big three players, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, took over. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad He’s seen all these players pop up and settle in. Therefore, it is not wrong to say that the Borg, from his experience and witness of all other mage players, has developed an understanding of the right way to handle young talent. The aspect that many parents miss and which cause them to ruin their children’s future. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Bjorn Borg shares his disbelief In the year 2016, the 11-time Grand Slam champion shared his concerns about the mistreatment of junior tennis players in an interview with CNN. When we traveled through Sweden we see all these crazy parents. I mean it’s unbelievablehesaid. Bjrn Borg in his heyday Deposit continuedEven during our time, it was parents who were a little crazy in a way, but today it’s unbelievable. It’s shocking. After that, Borg whose son, Loe Borg, was playing under 14 for the prestigious Royal Lawn Club of Sweden at the time, came to a conclusion. I think that’s because tennis is a sport that involves a lot of money and you can see that sometimes the kids don’t want to play. DIVE DEEPER Meet him at Laver Cup: Bjorn Borg’s son Leo names Rafael Nadal as his idol ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad It’s like the parents are pushing them to do something they don’t want to do. Speaking of Borg, his journey began with a fascination. He had his eye on a gold tennis racket that his father had won in a table tennis tournament. Once his father took custody of the racket, the legend’s tennis career began. Records Borg has marked under his name The now 66-year-old turned around pro in 1973, claiming the crown of world No. 1, in just four years of touring. Borg claimed four consecutive French Open titles and participated in six consecutive Wimbledon finals. He also fought for the French Open, Wimbledonand the US Open trophies in the same year three times from 1978 to 1981. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad View this story: How Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and others travel He amassed a stack of 66 singles trophies and became the first player in the Open Era to win 11 Grand Slam titles. Borg was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987 and currently serves as the captain of Team Europe in Laver Cup.

