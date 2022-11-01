Sports
The Scoop – Monday, October 31, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429
Ed Argast, who has coached college football for four decades with stops at Princeton, Wagner, Fordham, Columbia and Bates, as well as a head coaching stint at Canisius, has passed away. Please pray with us for his family.
Maroon: Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze and Deion Sanders top a strong list of candidates to become Auburn’s next head coach. A look at where this quest is headed.
The state of Michigan: Jim Harbaugh, “An apology won’t get the job done.”
Boston College: In year three for Jeff Hafley, the Eagles have one win over an FBS opponent (1 point over Louisville). After Saturday’s loss to UConn, Hafley remains publicly confident in the direction of the program and his standing at the university.
Maroon: In connection with their hiring of John Cohen as director of athletics, the university announced today that they are saying goodbye to Bryan Harsin.
Detroit Lions: Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has been fired, according to Dave Birkett.
Maroon: Ross Delllenger shares that the new Auburn AD John Cohen’s deal is expected to be a 5-year deal paying about $1.5 million a year, with incentives and “guarantees that he will run his own athletic department.”
Hampden-Syndey (D-III – VA): A Division III school groundskeeper ran over the goal post before returning home, forcing the game to go in one direction
Ball Tonight: Bengals are with the Browns – 7:15pm CT on ESPN.
XFL: The XFL’s relaunch with The Rock was a great opportunity to cause a stir with some new nicknames and logos. How did they do it? Well… see and judge for yourself. As a reminder, the XFL coaching staff is listed here.
Michigan state: Mel Tucker and the Spartans have banned four players after their scuffle in the tunnel with the Wolverines.
North Central College (D-III-IL): North Central College is looking for a home or away game in week 1 or week 2 of 2023. Given all options, interested schools can contact Head Coach Brad Spencer at [email protected].
North Alabama: The program has decided to say goodbye to Chris Willis, who has worked with the program for more than 20 years.
#gold nuggets: A recap of all the action from the weekend’s games. These are this weekend’s #Nuggets.
Big 12: Texas and Oklahoma are on their way out, but the Big 12 is poised for a boost with their new TV deal with ESPN and Fox.
Lane Kiffin: The perfect opportunity to troll Jimbo Fisher came over the weekend after Ole Miss and Kiffin walked over “a bunch of five stars.”
Deion Sanders: On College GameDay, Coach addressed Prime Power 5 offers and had a lot of fun too…
State of Utah: Blake Anderson filed a lawsuit against him and the university this weekend.
NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Follow all the head coaching moves from NAIA to the NFL through this page.
FBS OC Changes | FBS DC changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker
Yesterday’s Scoop can be found here. In addition, click on any of the images below to find the scoop from an earlier day.
|
Sources
2/ https://footballscoop.com/thescoop/the-scoop-monday-october-31-2022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Scoop – Monday, October 31, 2022
- 15 Tech Tools and Processes Transforming the Healthcare Industry
- Prime Minister Modi will visit Morbi tomorrow, Russian Prez Putin offers his condolences
- Lee Jihan, K-Pop singer and actor, dead in crowd crush in South Korea – National
- Gujranwala turns into no-go zone ahead of PTI long march
- Mr Porters’ new ‘In America’ campaign offers insight into men’s jewelry style – JCK
- 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Pakistan
- Skip Black Friday and get Google’s Pixel 6a for an unbeatable $300
- Perfect Corp. debuts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
- Indian cricket star Virat Kohli furious over hotel room video | Cricket News
- At G20 summit, dozens of heads of state submit requests to meet Jokowi
- River Phoenix still hangs over Hollywood, 29 years after his death