The Scoop – Monday, October 31, 2022

Ed Argast, who has coached college football for four decades with stops at Princeton, Wagner, Fordham, Columbia and Bates, as well as a head coaching stint at Canisius, has passed away. Please pray with us for his family.

Maroon: Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze and Deion Sanders top a strong list of candidates to become Auburn’s next head coach. A look at where this quest is headed.

The state of Michigan: Jim Harbaugh, “An apology won’t get the job done.”

Boston College: In year three for Jeff Hafley, the Eagles have one win over an FBS opponent (1 point over Louisville). After Saturday’s loss to UConn, Hafley remains publicly confident in the direction of the program and his standing at the university.

Maroon: In connection with their hiring of John Cohen as director of athletics, the university announced today that they are saying goodbye to Bryan Harsin.

Detroit Lions: Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has been fired, according to Dave Birkett.

Maroon: Ross Delllenger shares that the new Auburn AD John Cohen’s deal is expected to be a 5-year deal paying about $1.5 million a year, with incentives and “guarantees that he will run his own athletic department.”

Hampden-Syndey (D-III – VA): A Division III school groundskeeper ran over the goal post before returning home, forcing the game to go in one direction

XFL: The XFL’s relaunch with The Rock was a great opportunity to cause a stir with some new nicknames and logos. How did they do it? Well… see and judge for yourself. As a reminder, the XFL coaching staff is listed here.

Michigan state: Mel Tucker and the Spartans have banned four players after their scuffle in the tunnel with the Wolverines.

North Central College (D-III-IL): North Central College is looking for a home or away game in week 1 or week 2 of 2023. Given all options, interested schools can contact Head Coach Brad Spencer at [email protected].

North Alabama: The program has decided to say goodbye to Chris Willis, who has worked with the program for more than 20 years.

#gold nuggets: A recap of all the action from the weekend’s games. These are this weekend’s #Nuggets.

Big 12: Texas and Oklahoma are on their way out, but the Big 12 is poised for a boost with their new TV deal with ESPN and Fox.

Lane Kiffin: The perfect opportunity to troll Jimbo Fisher came over the weekend after Ole Miss and Kiffin walked over “a bunch of five stars.”

Deion Sanders: On College GameDay, Coach addressed Prime Power 5 offers and had a lot of fun too…

State of Utah: Blake Anderson filed a lawsuit against him and the university this weekend.

