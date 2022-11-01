Paris Day 2 Preview: Novak Djokovic starts title defense | ATP tour





Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a record-extending seventh Rolex Paris Masters title on Tuesday when he meets Maxime Cressy in the second round in the French capital. The sixth-placed Serb has performed strongly throughout his career at the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, winning the trophy in his previous two appearances in 2019 and 2021. Djokovic will face American Cressy for the first time on Court Central and heads confidently confronting. View schedule | View Singles Draw | View Doubles The former world No. 1 has won his last nine matches and won awards in Tel Aviv and Astana in October. Djokovic, who will compete in the Nitto ATP Finals in November, will be looking for a record-lengthening 39th Masters 1000 crown this week, having won his 38th title at this level in Rome in May. “I feel great in this tournament,” Djokovic said at his pre-tournament press conference. “[I’ve had] good luck. [It] always helps to go into the tournament confident and with some good memories, good emotions on the field. [The] The last few times I’ve played here I’ve won both tournaments… Hopefully I can continue that run.” Upset again from day 1 in Paris This one contained Cressy servings Serve Quality Tour avg. 7.5/10#ShotQuality is calculated in real time by analyzing the speed, spin, depth, width and the impact of each shot on the opponent#TennisInsights | @RolexPMasters https://t.co/tfroCqRtQi pic.twitter.com/zo9ceM8Z8k — Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) October 31, 2022 Andrey Rublev will try to increase his Nitto ATP Finals qualifier chances when he faces John Isner in the second round in the opening game at Court Central. The 25-year-old is currently seventh in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin with 3,450 points. Rublev, who occupies the final qualifying spot, is 495 points ahead of eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz, who defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening game on Monday. Rublev’s task will be far from easy, however, with well-serving American Isner leading their ATP Head2Head series 3-0. FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION TV Guide

Hubert Hurkacz will be ready to strike if Rublev slips, with the Pole taking on French wildcard Adrian Mannarino in the first round. Hurkacz, currently at 2,870 points, is ninth in the Race. The 25-year-old, who has a 1-1 ATP Head2Head series record against Mannarino, made his debut in Turin last year. He will need a deep run in Paris if he is to return to the prestigious year-end event, to be held November 13-20. In other action, third-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud takes on French wildcard Richard Gasquet, while #NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune plays Swiss star Stan Wawrinka. Earlier this season, Ruud reached the final in Miami before advancing to Grand Slam championships at Roland Garros and the US Open.



