Ralph Lauren and CONTEN.T Join Forces to Launch Global Cancer Care Campaign





Ralph Lauren has teamed up with CONTEN.T, an agency specializing in digital experience, gamifications and web3, to launch a digital table tennis game in APAC. Launched in 2000, the Ralph Laurens Pink Pony campaign is a global initiative that aims to ensure quality treatment and reduce inequalities in cancer care. This year’s campaign is localized and centered around table tennis, also known as Ping Pong. According to the press release, people who exercise, compete and bond in parks and sports centers belong to Asian culture. That’s why Ping Pong has been digitally adapted for them to enjoy, but also to merge the love of sports, community and charity. Across the APAC region, the localized table tennis game brings together players to communicate, play and support from countries such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and China to connect through a well-known sport and at the same time raise cancer awareness. MARKETING INTERACTIVE has contacted Ralph Lauren for additional information. Players can start the game by entering through a referral link or by scanning the QR code with their mobile device. Then they can choose from a variety of paddles inspired by five Pink Pony designs and spin the table tennis paddle by swiping their finger in time. Players in the APAC region can join, contribute and make their mark on a regional leaderboard on every attempt from their smartphone. During this campaign, Ralph Lauren commits to donate to a local cancer foundation with every new entry. In addition, all proceeds from the Pink Pony collection will be donated to support the fight against cancer. In December 2021, Ralph Lauren entered the metaverse by launch of a winter escape themed experience with Roblox. According to Roblox, this was a unique holiday-themed experience that allowed fashion fans to explore the world of Ralph Lauren through the metaverse and cement the company’s commitment to digital innovation. Related articles: Ralph Lauren enters the metaverse with a winter escape themed experience

Ralph Lauren invests more in marketing and sees revenue growth

Ralph Lauren Selects Global Leading Media Agency, Increases Marketing Investments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketing-interactive.com/ralph-lauren-content-join-forces-launch-global-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos