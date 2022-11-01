Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Map for Purdue Trip





After looking lost for most of the season, the Iowa attack got a good game on Saturday when they took the Northwestern Wildcats in their most impressive offensive outing of the season. The Hawkeyes took season-high 33 points — all off offense — while amassed nearly 400 yards in total offense, another season high. Much of the success can be attributed to improving the offensive line. However, it’s hard to know how much credit goes to the Hawkeyes and how much should be attributed to playing off a struggling Northwestern defensive front that has given up nearly 200 yards per game on the ground. Iowa came close to that figure on Saturday with 178 yards rushing, while it was a season average of 5.1 yards per carry. It was the first time the Hawkeyes have surpassed five yards per carry this season and regardless of the opponent, that’s a winning number. The ability to run the ball finally helped the Hawkeyes see some success through the air as well. Iowas 21 completions tied a season high, while Spencer Petras was a season high 70% completion rate. He threw a touchdown for the third time all season while throwing 220 yards, the second most this year. It was the kind of game this team needed six weeks ago to build confidence and rhythm, but instead they faced several top-10 defenses and got crushed. Now, after landing back in the victory column upon returning home, the Hawkeyes are back on the road as they travel to West Lafeyette to take on our most hated rival: Purdue. Ahead of the matchup, the Hawkeyes released an updated depth chart on Monday showing a few key differences from a week ago. Image via HawkeyeSports.com Well, let’s start with the most obvious. I said a week ago when we heard that Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla split reps in practice, that meant Padilla didn’t stand a chance. That happened on Saturday when Petras took every bite out of the scrimmage. He played his best game of the season and the attack looked, may I say, sharp. All Northwestern caveats apply, but the end result is that OR we saw a week ago is ancient history. Don’t expect it to come back this year.

The other big change in attack this week is on offense and also reflects what we saw on Saturday. Jack Plumb took over on the right tackle and looked significantly better than what we’ve had the season so far. He has now closed that spot with Connor Colby moving to the left guard. That now places Nick DeJong as a backup at both RG and RT.

One change we haven’t seen on the depth chart yet is backtracking. Despite being the leader in carries and the clear leader in yardage (7.2 YPC last week!), Kaleb Johnson is still third on the list, with Gavin Williams remaining the starter. He saw only one carry for -2 yards against the Wildcats.

In defense, we have a few updates. The Hawkeyes start up front and have Yahya Black back for two weeks, but this week he finally returns to the depth chart behind Logan Lee. that puts Louie Stec off.

At linebacker, we see Seth Benson slide to Leo with Jay Higgins, who led the team in tackles last week and moved into the WLB spot. Jack Campbell remains the rock in the middle, but the move puts a more sideways fast Higgins in the lineup and drops Logan Klemp out of the depth chart. Sebastian Castro remains the starter at Cash with Cooper DeJean still at CB as a replacement for Terry Roberts. As always, take these with a grain of salt as the staff seem to use them as a reflection of the previous week rather than a true prediction of what to expect. Tune in on Tuesday as head coach Kirk Ferentz addresses the media and likely answers questions about injuries. A full summary of those comments on Wednesday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackheartgoldpants.com/2022/10/31/23432861/iowa-football-hawkeyes-release-depth-chart-purdue-boilermakers-spencer-petras-alex-padilla-bhgp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos