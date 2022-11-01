Nasty Moment Tennis Dad Hits and Kicks His 14-Year-Old Daughter on the Court

A host of tennis players past and present have united in horror after a video emerged of a man brutally assaulting his 14-year-old daughter on a tennis court in Belgrade, Serbia.

The video was shared by Croatian actor Igor Juri, who convicted the man after seeing the terrified girl punch and kick after she fell to the ground.

‘Another brutal violence from a father against his daughter. I got information that it was a family that came from China. We will also file criminal charges against this monster,” Juric wrote.

The vision prompted Pam Shriver, former world No. 1 in doubles, to ask Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic to intervene.

“OMG, we should all report and report this kind of horrific abuse,” she tweeted.

Let’s ask @DjokerNole to help out behind the scenes. We must all work together to stop abuse. Thank you Igor for your contribution,” she wrote.

The video shows the man hitting and kicking his 14-year-old daughter on a tennis court in Belgrade, Serbia

The situation escalates when the man pulls the girl to the floor and then kicks her in the stomach

The Interior Ministry in Belgrade confirmed that officers from the Palilula Police Station had identified and arrested a Chinese national believed to be the man in the video.

He was arrested on SC Banjica tennis courts and held for 48 hours before being transferred to the First Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade to face the domestic violence charge.

Serbian media has reported that the man tried to justify his actions by saying his daughter refused to continue training on critical day.

He said his intention was not to hurt her and that he believes he acted correctly because such treatment is allowed in China, according to a statement from the prosecutor.

Serbian champion Novak Djokovic has been asked to ‘work behind the scenes’ to prevent parents from attacking children at tennis

Belarusian tennis player and former world number 1 Victoria Azarenka wondered how people could film the horrific actions without intervening.

‘I don’t know who this person is, but wtf is this?!? People who film for so long without intervening, absolute disgrace. And it happens so much that there is a need to be held accountable. Please report who this person is if anyone knows,” she tweeted.

Former Australian tennis player Rennae Stubbs was also shocked by the footage, saying such incidents are too common in sport.

‘Wow disgusting!!! Unfortunately, this ALWAYS happens, but unfortunately we don’t have it on film. Anyone who abuses their children is just a POS,” she tweeted.

Former world number 1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus is one of many tennis players who have come forward to condemn the attack

Australian tennis player Daria Saville was shocked by the vision and wrote: “This girl will be broken forever.”

“If you think someone is being physically or mentally abused, support them and encourage them to talk to someone who can help them. Offer to help them find a local domestic violence agency or offer to go to the police.”

Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach of Romania’s former world No. 1 Simona Halep, also condemned the attack.

“This is absolutely unacceptable. Horrible. No other word,” he posted.

“We must eradicate any abuse of children, whether physical or psychological.

“It affects every sector of our civil society. Not just tennis. Let’s see how we can eradicate it in our sport.”