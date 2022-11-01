Rams Volleyball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, and Field Hockey all in playoffs





By Framingham State Athletics *** FRAMINGHAM Framingham State University’s men’s soccer, volleyball and women’s soccer teams will compete in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tournaments this week, while the field hockey team will compete in the Little East Conference (LEC) Championship Tournament. The men’s soccer team captured the MASCAC regular season title after the regular season ended 6-0-1 in league games. The Rams are the top seed in this week’s tournament, hosting the #4 Bridgewater State/#5 Westfield State Quarterfinal winner in a semifinal on Friday at 6:00 PM. The tournament ends on Sunday with the winners of the two semifinals on the highest remaining seed. The volleyball team finished the season 6-1 in the league and captured a share of the 2022 MASCAC Regular Season title with Westfield State, who also finished 6-1. Their win against each other earns the Rams the number one spot in the tournament and will host the winner of the #4 Worcester State/#5 Bridgewater State Quarterfinals in a semifinal on Thursday night at 7:15 PM. The winners of the two semifinals will meet on Saturday for the Tournament Championship in the highest remaining series. The women’s soccer team finished the regular season 3-4 in MASCAC action and took fifth place in the tournament. The Rams travel to Worcester State, the fourth seeded, on Tuesday evening for a quarterfinal game that begins at 7 p.m. The tournament will conclude on Sunday with the winners of the two semi-finals in the highest remaining series. The field hockey team finished the regular season 6-6 in the LEC and earned the eighth seed in this week’s LEC tournament. The Rams travel to Southern Maine at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a quarter-final. The winner of the game will advance to the semifinals on Thursday and will face the winner of the quarterfinals between fourth seed Keene State and fifth seed Plymouth State. The tournament will conclude on Saturday with the winners of the two semi-finals of the championship game.

