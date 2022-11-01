Sports
Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Play at the Crimson Halloween Invite
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men’s tennis team closed the game at the Crimson Halloween Invite with another successful day of competition.
in doubles Masato Perera and David Arkow recorded a victory over their opponents, Laffont and Koong, from Brown. The match was a nail-biter that had to be decided in tiebreaks with Perera and Arkow taking the victory 7-6 (6).
In singles, the Crimson took victories in four of their five games. Valdemar Pope and Steven Sun both defeated their opponents in sets of 6-3, 6-3 and 7-5, 6-3, respectively. David Lins and Perera were also able to take home the wins for Harvard. Lins defeated Alex Koong (Brown), 3-6, 6-0, 10-8 and Perera defeated Noah Hernandez (Brown) 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.
Next one
The Crimson will wrap up their fall league season next weekend with a few tournaments. Harris Walker will travel to San Diego to compete in the ITA Fall Nationals after making it to the ITA Northeast Super Regionals finals. Other members of the Crimson will travel to Texas to participate in the SMU Invite from November 4-6.
Results
Day 3
doubles
Masato Perera/David Arkow final Laffont/Koong (Brown), 7-6 (6)
Feldman/Hernandez (Brown) beats.Steven Sun / Melchior Delloye,6-0
Komatineni/Worth (Brown) def. Valdemar Pope/David Lins6-2
singles
Valdemar Popebeats Niraj Komatineni (Brown), 6-3, 6-3
Steven Sun beats Oliver Worth (Brown), 7-5, 6-3
David Linsbeats Alex Koong (Brown), 3-6, 6-0, 10-8
Masato Pererabeats Noah Hernandez (Brown), 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
Sam Feldman (Brown) defeats.David Arkow4-6, 6-3, 10-7
Day 2
doubles
Steven Sun/Melchior Delloyesecure. Pauli/Quiles (Dartmouth), 6-3
Masato Perera/David Linssecure. Qadir/Groom (Dartmouth), 6-4
Takeda/Guerrero defeats Alvarez (Dartmouth).Valdemar Pope/Alan Yimo6-2
singles
David Linssecure. Hikaru Takeda (Dartmouth), 6-3, 6-3
Valdemar Popesecure. Dominik Pauli (Dartmouth), 6-4, 6-3
Carlos Guerrero defeats Alvarez (Dartmouth).Masato Perera6-4, 3-6, 10-7
Qaleed Qadir (Dartmouth) beats.Alan Yimo3-6, 6-4, 10-2
Miles Groom (Dartmouth) defeats.Steven Sun6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-7
Henry Ren (Dartmouth) beats.David Arkow6-0, 6-0
Day 1
doubles
Valdemar Pope/Alan Yimosecure. Loutas/Licea (Boston University), 6-3
Masato Perera/David Arkowsecure. Dickson/Craig (Boston University), 6-3
Guerrero beats Alvarez/Takeda (Dartmouth). Sun/Delloye, 7-6 (3)
singles
Alan Yimosecure. Carlos Guerrero Alvarez (Dartmouth), 6-2, 6-2
Valdemar Popesecure. Hikaru Takeda (Dartmouth), 6-2, 6-1
Melchior Delloyesecure. Jonah Dickson (University of Boston), 6-1, 6-1
David Linssecure. Corey Craig (Boston University), 6-2, 4-6, 10-3
Masato Pererasecure. Dion Loutas (Boston University), 4-6, 7-5, 10-8
Alejandro Licea (University of Boston) def.David Arkow1-6, 6-3, 10-6
|
Sources
2/ https://gocrimson.com/news/2022/10/30/mens-tennis-wraps-up-play-at-the-crimson-halloween-invite
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Play at the Crimson Halloween Invite
- Joko Widodo (President of the Republic of Indonesia) The trial against the false certificates takes place today
- Why Are Chinese Using Bollywood’s Hit Number ‘Disco Dancer’ To Protest Amid COVID Lockdown?
- China denounces US B-52 bomber project in Australia
- PM Modi chairs high-level review meeting as toll of Morbi bridge collapse crosses 130 | Latest India News
- Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to suspend the publication of tax returns
- Florence Pugh recalls the role that left her wondering about choosing a career in Hollywood
- 3 arrested while trying to smuggle into UK on high-powered boat | UK News
- Publishing on the Metaverse: Back to the Future or 2008 All Over Again?
- Diddy Almost Fights ‘Power’ Actor While Dressed As Joker
- Pakistani journalist falls from truck and dies during Imran Khans protest convoy
- Lula defeats Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential election – BBC News