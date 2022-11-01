Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Happy Halloween! There are three NHL games scheduled for Monday evening, alternatives to handing out candy or whatever. Here are some players to target and avoid for your DFS setups. Kids dressed as Minions shouldn’t be the only ones having a good time on Monday nights.

GOALIE

Ville HussoIT at BUF ($32): Husso has had alternating good and bad starts with the Red Wings this season, and in theory he would line up for a bad performance. However, I don’t think the former Blue is destined to do the Jekyll-and-Hyde thing all season. On Monday, he will face a Sabers team that has averaged 2.87 goals per game since the start of last season.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Darcy KuemperWAS at CAR ($31): Kuemper got off to a slow start with the Capitals, but after two strong outings, he has a 2.48 GAA and a .919 save percentage. However, this is going to be a tough road trip. The Hurricanes are known for their solid defense, but they have also averaged 3.37 goals and 34.3 shots at the net per game since the beginning of last year.

CENTRE

Robert ThomasSTL vs LOS ($19): I don’t know what to think of a man who has scored six goals in seven games, but Thomas has five assists to go for his one goal. Last year, he scored 20 goals on 115 shots on target, but also had 57 assists. Gaming centers still exist and they can still have DFS value. Jonathan Quick actually gave no value to the Kings as he has a 3.81 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.878.

CENTER TO AVOID

Yevgeny KuznetsovWAS at CAR ($17): Unlike Thomas, you expect goals from Kuznetsov, but he has zero. He has five assists, but three of them came in one game against the Canucks. The Hurricanes are a tougher match, especially in a way. Carolina has the best penalty kill in the league since the beginning of last year, and Kuznetsov relied on the man advantage for 27 of his 78 points last season.

WING

Pavel BuchnevichSTL vs LOS ($22): Buchnevich took two runs in the Blues’ opener, then missed part of the time with an injury. Now, however, he is back in the lineup and last season had 30 goals and 46 assists in 73 games. Meanwhile, Quick has a save percentage of 0.899 for the past five seasons. He’s really just an NHL goalkeeper at the moment because of those cup wins that are further in the past by the day.

Lucas RaymondIT at BUF ($15): Raymond has just pocketed his first two goals of the season, which have been a long time coming. He still only has a 9.5 shooting rate after having a 12.5 shooting rate as a rookie. Boys who score 23 goals in the NHL as teenagers generally have a bright future. The Sabers allow a lot of shots, and Eric Comrie has a 3.41 GAA and a .909 serve.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex OvechkinWAS at CAR ($29): I don’t think I want to work around Ovechkin’s salary with the Capitals who are going to be as messed up as they are now. The matchup is also not to Ovechkin’s liking. He does so much of his damage to the power play, and the Hurricanes have had the league’s highest penalty kill since the beginning of last year. Carolina also allowed the fewest shots on the net per game during that time.

Victor ArvidssonLOOSE at STL ($17): Arvidsson is one of those guys who tends to have a lower shooting rate, and his 9.5 shooting rate this year isn’t that far off his career number of 10.9. Jordan Binnington had a great start to the season, but he just had a disastrous game against the Canadiens. However, it was one night, the Blues are home and the Blues also have their fourth penalty since the beginning of last year.

DEFENSE

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. IT ($23): Dahlin has come out of the gate on fire. Sure, his 17.9 shooting rate is declining, but he has 10 points and 28 shots on the net in eight games. The Swede also played a whopping 4:01 per game on the power play. While the Wings have revamped a lot this off-season, they have their 30th penalty kill since the start of last season. That’s a big hole to climb out of, no matter how many changes you make.

Justin FaulkSTL vs LOS ($20): Faulk has at least one point in six of St. Louis’s seven games this season, and has two points in each of his last two games. The defender also has a power play point in three consecutive games, and the Kings have their 22nd penalty kill since the start of last season.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Drew DoughtyLOOSE at STL ($17): Last year, 13 of Doughty’s 31 points came on the power play. This year it is three of his four points. As I mentioned, the Blues have their fourth penalty since the start of last season, which plays against Doughty’s strength.

Jacob SlavinCAR vs. WASH ($16): Slavin has 21 shots on the net in eight games, but has only two assists. Also, changes in the roster have meant that he never saw time with the extra man, removing a potential source of easy offense. Kuemper has a save rate of .919 this season, so while Carolina’s overall fouls worry me against Kuemper, Slavin isn’t a part of that.

