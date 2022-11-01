Sports
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula in sync with tennis, not TikTok
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula being born ten years apart, which doesn’t matter so much when it comes to playing tennis together, but certainly poses a barrier when the topic is TikTok.
We only really notice the age difference when certain conversations come, gauff said:. It’s definitely a generation gap.
Pegula joked: She keeps me young.
The 28-year-old Pegula is number 3 in singles, the 18-year-old Gauff is No. 4, and the two Americans make their WTA Finals Debuts in both singles and doubles this week. No other doubles pair has also competed in singles competition during the season-ending tournament for the best of the best in women’s tennis since sisters Serena and Venus Williams managed to do so in 2009 (Serena defeated Venus in the singles final that year).
Pegula, from New York and now based in Florida, had a full day’s work when the event kicked off Monday on the temporary indoor hard court at the Dickies Arena. She lost to Maria Sakkari 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) in singles, then teamed up with Gauff, a Floridian, for doubles, where they were defeated 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 in a champion tiebreak by Chinese duo Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan on Day 1 shut down a bit after midnight. As the event uses a round-robin format, Pegula and Gauff, who will make her singles debut against Caroline Garcia on Tuesday, are still in the running.
After a short couple in 2021 and 0-2, Gauff and Pegula are really thriving in doubles in 2022, collecting three titles and finishing second at the French Open in June. Gauff reached No. 1 in doubles in August and is currently ranked No. 2, one spot ahead of Pegula.
The comfort level with each other on the field and irl, as the kids say in real life for the ignorant, is much better than when Gauff brings social media jargon into the discussion.
Especially if the references come from TikTok, a video sharing app.
Shell looks at me and says: What?! I’m like, have you never seen that? She says: No, explained Gauff.
Then, she added, it gets awkward.
Until Gauff pulls out her cell phone to show her what she’s talking about, and then it makes sense, she said.
Pegula, whose most recent match was a win over Sakkari in the final of the Guadalajara Open on October 23, called it a reward and a boost for me to be in fields open to just eight singles and eight doubles teams. .
Gauff is the youngest American to qualify for the WTA Finals since 1994 and thinks the performance just shows my improvement.
I came on the scene in a really big way, and a lot of people had opinions about whether or not I would do well, said Gauff, who made her Grand Slam debut by reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon at the age of 15. . proves that all the work I’ve put into it is paying off. Of course I want to go further.
They recently became the first two American women in the top four singles rankings at the same time since the Williams siblings in 2010.
We learn from each other…and that’s always kind of a push to get better, Pegula said. It seems so, because our rankings just keep rising.
They are aware of different personas in the match: Pegula is calmer, Gauff is more irritable.
And they believe that each can benefit from adopting at least a hint of the other’s mindset.
She has really good energy. Lots of first-pumping, jumping around, her athleticism and the youthfulness about her. She’s very giggly. She smiles a lot. She’s always messing around, Pegula said. I think having that kind of energy, especially in doubles, has taught me to do that more in my singles as I’m pretty relaxed.
Ask for Gauffs takes on Pegula, and among the words that come to mind are serious, chill, humble, friendly.
However, there is something important to Gauff that is missing from her reconnaissance report on Pegula.
She’s not on TikTok at all. If you follow her on Instagram, she’s barely there. I’d say Twitter is her most used platform and it’s still not widely used, Gauff said with a chuckle. So maybe I can get her on TikTok eventually.
With a hint of resignation, Gauff added: I doubt it.
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
