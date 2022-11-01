Kayden McDonald, 4-star DL, committed to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting





COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio state soccer program has found another way to beat Clemson on the hiring path after a commitment from North Gwinnett (Ga.) High School’s Kayden McDonald. The nation’s No. 293 player and No. 40 defensive lineman chose the Buckeyes over the Tigers, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma, making his decision a few weeks after attending a 52-21 win over Wisconsin for an official visit. He is the third player they have landed from Georgia, alongside cornerback Kayin Lee and tight end Jelani Thurman. This is the third consecutive class in which OSU has won a straight fight with Clemson. The first came in 2021 via Jordan Hancock, who is a top 100 recruit from the same school as McDonald. The cornerback was originally committed to the Tigers before moving to Ohio State a few months after that decision. He would play an important role in the secondary league this season, but struggled with a calf injury for the first half of the season. Now he is finally healthy for the rear and could earn more snaps every week. DraftKings Sportsbook STATES: OHIO PRE-REG DOWNLOAD THE APP PRE-REGISTRATION $200 BONUS + NEW USER OFFER AT LAUNCH BET NOW The Buckeyes succeeded Ryan Turner in the Florida 2022 class as a player on par with McDonald. This season, he is serving in a backup role as a true freshman. Now it adds McDonald to that list as a player who had Clemson’s momentum for months. That started to change after his official September 24 visit, and now he completes a three-man class in terms of internal defensive linemen for the class. Unlike Jason Moore and Will Smith, the four-star recruit is a true nose guard standing at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds. The commitment gives OSUs 2023 recruiting Class 21 players worth 286.96 points as the nations are No. 4 Class Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame. Click here to see the complete Ohio States recruiting class for 2023. More Buckeyes Coverage Ohio State Buckeyes Fight to Beat a Penn State Team Built to Stop Them: Doug Lesmerises JT Tuimoloaus star-making performance lifts Ohio State football past Penn State, 44-31″ CJ Stroud Used The Ohio States Win Over Penn State To Make A True Heisman Statement Ohio State Buckeyes trailing 14-13, with run-game stopped again: Ohio State-Penn State halftime thoughts Ohio State footballs Miyan Williams exits Penn State game with obvious injury Watch JT Tuimoloau force back-to-back turnovers to kick off Ohio States game against Penn State Which Ohio State Soccer Players Were on the Penn State Travel List? Best college football bets and an upset special on Betting the Buckeyes: Buckeye Talk Will Ohio State footballs Jaxon Smith-Njigba play in Penn State? Which Ohio State Soccer Players Are Not Available At Penn State? How the game is played in the Ohio states was revealed by the defense of Iowa: Film Review Football preview Ohio State vs. Penn State: everything you need to know before kick-off Ohio State football vs. Penn State: Game Time Decisions For The Buckeyes Game Against The Nittany Lions Rolling With TreVeyon Henderson As We Swap Our Ohio State Bet: Best College Football Bets Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Example: Buckeye Talk Podcast Ohio States Offensive Line, Jim Knowles Gets Underpaid and a Little Kirk Ferentz: Buckeye Talk Rants – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more. If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .

