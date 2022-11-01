Sports
Ten Hilarious Halloween 2022 Outfits Among NHLers
Halloween always inspires great outfits from NHLers – no matter the team, you’ll always see some great fits. Here are 10 of the best players broke out this year:
The Boston Bruins pay tribute to a classic video game franchise
For the first time since 2019, the Boston Bruins were able to resume a long-running Halloween tradition. Several players dressed up as Super Mario characters for their 12th annual Halloween visit to the MassGeneral Hospital For Children.
It was so much fun seeing Brad Marchand as Mario, Patrice Bergeron as Luigi and Derek Forbort as Princess Peach for a great cause.
If you can dodge a wrench, you can also dodge a ball
The Average Joe’s vs. the Purple Cobras got a new lease of life last week thanks to the New York Rangers. Full marks to the Rangers for getting into the spirit of the movie dodge ball, and it all came together with Mika Zibanejad finishing off the look by portraying the average Joe’s coach, Patches O’Houlihan.
Brady the Elf
How can you not like? Elf? Ottawa Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk paid tribute to the Will Ferrell Christmas classic. If you’re a fan of Will Ferrell movies, you’re in luck, because more Halloween themes dedicated to Ferrell are coming up.
It may be a while before Tkachuk runs out of Ferrell costume material.
Finding Nemo with an Edmonton twist
It will be impressive if anyone else on the Edmonton Oilers can top the suits of Jesse Puljujarvi and his girlfriend, professional tennis player Monica Malinen.
The couple had an A+ outfit with Malinen as a portrait Finding Nemo characters with Malinen playing the young clownfish and Puljujarvi going all in with his outfit from Darla, who wanted to adopt Nemo.
One of the best Disney movies of all time got a great tribute.
Retirement Didn’t Delay PK Subban On Halloween
As an active player, PK Subban always had some of the best outfits for Halloween, and even though he’s stopped playing, that still hasn’t changed with his appearance in honor of the late artist Pop Smoke.
Another strong look from one of the greatest personalities the sport has ever had.
The Incredibles live in Chicago
They may not have showed off their powers, but Jake McCabe and family have the unbelievable watch this Halloween. This year, NHL players and their families have put their best foot forward when it comes to Disney-themed outfits.
The Vegas Variety of TV and Movie References
When it comes to the range of Halloween outfits, the Vegas Golden Knights were themed as much as possible. there is Toy Story, The flints, Scooby Doo and The Wizard of OzWhere Zach Whitecloud as the Tin Man needs a lot more love.
Prepare for trouble, make it double during the New Jersey Devils Halloween
If you’re a Pokemon fan, you had to love the outfit of Jesper Bratt and his partner portraying James and Jesse from the evil Team Rocket group.
The look would have been even better if they could somehow have found an animal or person to portray Meowth.
A hot dog, an astronaut and a cow walk into a locker room…
Jake Neighbors, Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexey Toropchenko’s appearances in this video to talk about their favorite Halloween candies are hilarious because each outfit is so random with no team theme.
As for the candy choice, the clear winner is O’Reilly with Reese’s.
This is the Boston swamp
Is this cheating by putting a team on the list twice? Maybe, but the Boston Bruins deserve it. The Bruins Halloween party saw multiple players as characters from Shrek, including Donkey, Princess Fiona, and the ogre of the same name.
Super Mario Bros and then Shrek? Boston got the job done when it came to great Halloween outfits.
