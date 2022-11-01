Mel Tucker apologizes for player actions

EAST LANSING Mel Tucker apologized on Saturday for the actions of Michigan state soccer players during a confrontation with two Michigan soccer players.

At his press conference on Monday, the Spartans head coach reiterated his Sunday night statement announcing the suspension of four players.

We’re not here to apologize for Saturday’s behavior. They are unacceptable, Tucker said. It is also very important to say that we honor the traditions of the Big Ten Conference, including the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry game. And we have a responsibility to uphold the values ​​of this great university. We are very sorry. We deeply regret both universities, the conference, our fans, alumni, supporters and of course all our student-athletes past and present.

Tucker indefinitely suspended four of his players for their roles in the altercation: starting junior defensive backer Angelo Grose, starting freshman defensive end Zion Young, backup defensive end Itayvion Tank Brown and backup defensive back Khary Crump. Suspended players may receive academic support and medical services, Tucker said, but they may not participate in team meetings, training, strength training or competitions.

The third-year head coach added that other players could be disciplined as the investigation continues with MSU, the Big Ten and three different police stations (UM Police, Ann Arbor Police and the State Police).

Our entire team will work with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate events in Ann Arbor, Tucker said. These suspensions will remain in effect until the investigations are completed. When we have a full report, I will take further action if necessary.

It remains unclear whether the Big Ten will issue a statement or issue an additional penalty to the players and schools. At his weekly press conference, about half an hour before Tucker’s Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters he expects criminal charges to be filed. Michigan defense attorney Gemon Green, who was allegedly hit by a helmet during the altercation, has already hired Mars Law Firm attorney Tom Mars and plans to sue the MSU players involved.

“Not only does Gemon Green deserve compensation for his injuries, in this case serious consequences will deter others who may think they can get away with brutally beating an opponent and only getting a slap on the wrist.” written statement Monday.

ESPN reporter Tom VanHaren said Groenen’s father had told him the family plans to press charges against the player who brandished the helmet.

It remains unclear what triggered the start of the incident, but ABC footage released Monday afternoon showed it started in the tunnel with Crump and Green. Crump, a sophomore who transferred from Arizona to MSU before the 2021 season, and Green appeared to be pushing each other, and Crump used his helmet to swing at Michigans Green after Spartans star linebacker Jacoby Windmon shoved the Wolverines cornerback against a wall. MSU defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and safety Kendell Brooks wrestled Crump away from Green, eventually pulling him into the Spartans locker room.

Asked about the incident after the game, Windmon said he didn’t know what happened.

It’s just a violent game, just football, he said Saturday night. It’s a rivalry game. You know there’s a lot of back and forth talking. But on our part it wasn’t too much talk, just a lot of footballs and pads popping. And that was it.

When the incident with Green happened, videotaped by reporters on the other side of the tunnel showed a large group of Spartans dragging McBurrows along the opposite wall. Reporters captured videos of Brown, Grose, Young and others punching McBurrows, with Young also attempting to kick the UM player after he lay on the floor. Video also shows two other players MSU cornerback Justin White and defensive end Brandon Wright seem to be pushing McBurrows at the very least.

The newly released 4 minutes 39 seconds ABC footage from the back of the tunnel shows Green’s twin brother, UM defender German Green, walking into his team’s locker room and apparently being told what happened. German Green tried to rush to the MSU locker room but was stopped.

Tucker said he pulled up the rear to ensure the Spartans could safely enter the tunnel and that he was not aware of the incidents until he addressed his team.

It was pointed out to me that there was an incident, but I had no specifics, he said. I was able to gather information from our athletic director (Alan Haller) and the Big Ten Conference on Sunday morning and throughout the day. I looked it up and then came to these conclusions. And now there is an investigation. Let’s play that.

A video of an adult fan leaning off the stands and touching Tuckers’ head as he walked into the tunnel between two police officers appeared early Sunday morning, and the coach knocked the man’s hand away and then appeared to reach out for him again. when the three second video ends. Tucker said Monday there are multiple ongoing investigations, including that situation.

Yes, it was alarming, he said he was hit on the head. But there’s obviously an investigation, so I’m not going to be irresponsible and go into that.

Tucker said he hadn’t spoken to Harbaugh yet. He also said he hadn’t seen a movie about MSU’s next opponent, Illinois, as he had been working to figure out the penalty for his players.

What I’ve done is take action. That’s part of my responsibilities, Tucker said. I talk about responsibility and things like that, so that’s where I am and that’s what I do.

