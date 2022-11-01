Novak Djokovic Called Tennis With Disgust as 14-Year-Old Player Attacked by Father, Video

WARNING: This article contains content that some readers may find distressing

The tennis world has been shocked after a video has circulated of a young tennis player being brutally attacked after a practice session in Serbia.

The graphic video shows a 14-year-old player being kicked and punched by a man, believed to be her father, before being thrown to the ground and kicked repeatedly.

The video was posted by anti-violence lawyer Igor Juric, who believed the horrific incident was the result of a poor training session.

Another brutal (act of) violence by a father against his daughter. I was told this is a family from China. We will also file criminal charges against this monster, he wrote above the video.

I can say that I am slightly shocked, despite the many terrible things we have seen, this has left the strongest impression so far, said Juric via Sportskeeda.

The reason for this violent behavior would have been that one of the coaches, who was working with her at the time, said that she had not put in enough effort and that she did not want to move, that is, to do what was made of her. asked. . It is said that this was the reason for this gross and brutal violence that took place.

The father kicks his daughter.

She was dragged to the ground.

Juric said he was aware of the couples’ identities and would file a criminal complaint, adding: These are Chinese citizens, but I cannot tell you how many others live in Serbia. What I know is that the abusive father does not speak the Serbian language.

Reports have since come out that the father has been identified and arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

The tennis world has reacted with shock to the video, in which players took the deed.

Former world No. 1 in doubles Pam Schriver called on Novak Djokovic to help stop the abuse.

OMG we should all report and report this kind of horrendous abuse, she wrote on Twitter.

Let’s ask @DjokerNole to help out behind the scenes. We must all work together to stop abuse. Thanks Igor for your contribution.

Australian tennis player Daria Saville posted: This girl will be broken forever. If you think someone is being physically or mentally abused, support them and encourage them to talk to someone who can help them. Offer to help them find a local domestic violence agency or offer to go to the police.

Serbian star Novak Djokovic has been asked to resolve the incident behind the scenes.

World No. 12 Paula Badosa wrote: This is awesome!!!!! The worst part is that it’s not the only case in our sport. People put their f-frustrations on the athlete. sick of! Please report it! Lots of encouragement to her, I’m heartbroken now

Former Aussie star turned commentator Rennae Stubbs added: Wow disgusting!!! Unfortunately, this ALWAYS happens, but unfortunately we don’t have it on film. Anyone who abuses their children is just a POS.

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka commented: I don’t know who this person is but wtf is this?!? People filming for so long without intervention, absolute disgrace. And it happens so much, there has to be accountability. Please report who this person is if anyone knows.