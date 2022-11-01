Harsh Goenka shares video of busker singing ‘Kesariya’ in London





The audience can be seen singing along with the musician. ‘Kesariya‘, by Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer’Brahmastra‘, became an instant hit upon release. Not only is this one of the most popular romantic and upbeat songs of the season, people are making Instagram rolls on the song as well. A recent viral video on the internet shows a busker entertaining the public with the son in London. Shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on Twitter, the video shows the man ‘singing’.Kesariya‘ on a street in London. A huge crowd can also be seen standing close to the man as he performs the rendition of the song. As the musician hits the chorus, many passers-by are drawn to the ongoing activity and join the crowd. They even begin to sing with the musician. Meanwhile in the main roads of London. What a great beat this song has! pic.twitter.com/0XOsic4TLu Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 30, 2022 Harsh Goenka captioned the video: “Meanwhile, on the main roads of London…. What a lovely beat this song has!” The video was shared on Sunday and has since racked up over a lakh views and 3,000 likes. One Twitter user commented, “One of the best songs I’ve heard in Hindi lately. Hope it’s in your playlist, sir.” “Talented singer and precious lyrics too :)” said a second user. A third person commented: “Movies and music can travel all over the world without a passport or visa and everyone would still love it” “Beautiful song to make people dance on the streets far away from Mumbai. Our songs have magic, one of the reasons why Bollywood is firmly established around the world.” added another internet user. The song, beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, is featured on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the film released in September. Also read: Look: man hits bowling pins with table tennis balls, hard Goenka’s reaction matches ours! A similar video by the same musician went viral a few months ago. In the clip, street performer Vish sang a popular song from the hit 2003 Bollywood movie ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’‘. Several videos of the singer performing on the streets of the UK have become an instant hit on the internet. According to his Instagram bio, Vish is “UK’s 1st Bollywood Busker”. Click for more trending news Featured video of the day Ground Report: Owner of Company Repairing Gujarat Bridge Missing

