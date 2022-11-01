Sarawak Para table tennis team aims for three medals in KL





KUCHING (Nov 1): The Sarawak Para table tennis team has set itself the target of winning one gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the 20th Para Sukma MSN, which kicks off today in Kuala Lumpur. Head coach Anthony Jong said they are counting on National Para paddler Gloria Gracia Wong Sze to defend her titles in the Womens Standing Individual Open and Womens Standing Individual Class 9-10. We have a team of five members, including two women, in six events in this Para Sukma. They are Lerry Chinong, Tang Choon Hock, Goh Kuong Tiong, Sim Siew Ling and Gloria Gracia Wong Sze. The silver could come from the women’s team event, while the bronze is expected to come from the men’s team event, Jong told The Borneo Post yesterday. Jong, president of the Sarawak Para Table Tennis Association, hopes that the state’s para paddlers can continue to contribute to the Sarawak Para Sukma contingent in these games. He is assisted by ITTF-PTT certified coaches Ling Kah Nge and Oh Kwong Foi (former national para table tennis player). 19 gold medals will be offered in the competition from November 2-6 at MSN Gymnasium 2 in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. Jong said Sarawak has been participating in Para Sukma (formerly known as Paralympiad Malaysia) since 2002. He added that the Sarawak Para Table Tennis Association was tasked with identifying, nurturing, developing and training players after the 2018 Perak Para Sukma Games. At Para Sukma Sarawak in 2016 we won five gold, one silver and one bronze medal, while at the last Para Sukma in Perak in 2018 we won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The Sarawak Para Table Tennis Association would like to express its gratitude and sincere thanks to the Minister of Women’s Development, Youth and Community Welfare Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, her ministry, and the Sarawak Welfare Department for their continued support to the state para table tennis players, added Young. He encouraged people with disabilities between the ages of 14 and 30, or parents of children with disabilities who wish to play table tennis, to contact him on 013-8158500 or Oh Kwong Foi on 013-8161880. Facebook

