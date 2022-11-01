Dewald Brevis takes 162 out of 57 in South Africa to announce himself as next AB de Villiers, video highlights

The cricketing world, especially bowlers, has been warned.

Just months after breaking Shikhar Dhawan’s under-19 World Cup record for most runs in a tournament, Dewald Brevis has made another statement that has caught the attention of some of the best games, including AB de Villiers.

Brevis, 19, who hit 506 runs off 84.33 in the U-19s World Cup earlier in the year, hit an incredible 162 runs off 57 deliveries in an inning with 13 sixes and 12 limits. His century came from 35 balls.

His innings was the third highest T20 score in professional history, with only Chris Gayle (175 out of 66) and Australian Aaron Finch (172 out of 76) taking higher scores. Though, Gayle and Finchs came for centuries in international cricket.

Watch the T20 World Cup Live on Kayo. Don’t risk missing all your teams matches. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Dewald Brevis scored an incredible century to capture the world’s attention. Photo: Fox Sports Source: FOX SPORTS

The opener is part of the new wave of international talent, having grown up playing T20 cricket and studying the game not by keeping the lens of the ball on the ground like Sir Donald Bradman, but by taking to social media and seeing people like de Villiers to analyze .

From a young age – and still – I watch a lot of videos, even on Instagram about AB and all these guys, [as to] how they hit the ball, Brevis saidSupersport.

And I like AB’s natural bat swing. And back in your head you get a picture of how the ball goes, how the bat falls and everything. So I try to watch as much as possible, and also just be myself.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Dewald Brevis studied his play on former South African captain AB de Villiers. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

De Villiers was one of a number of South African greats to comment on his innings, with the former captain and prolific run-scorer taking to Twitter to make his name known.

Albie Morkel added: Watching a masterclass from Dewald Brevis. Bowlers will be under a lot of pressure for the next 15+ years.

Brevis lifted his side 3-271, with the opener falling with three balls left in the innings.

The right-hander was particularly strong on the ground and over the cow corner.

Even as a young boy, I’ve always wanted to hit the ball as far as possible, Brevis said.

And for me it’s always from the beginning [about being] positive and fearless. You don’t want to go on the reckless side, just play ball for ball, stay positive and be in the moment. I just stayed in the moment.

I am always looking for boundaries. I think it’s very important to play fearlessly and aggressively, to be in a very strong position. And when the ball is there, you pick it up. But if you wait long enough for the ball, if it’s not there to be hit, it will happen (waiting for the next one) by itself. So you look straight into it, if it comes back a little bit, if you’re in a strong position, you just wait for it. And if it’s a good ball, of course, you just hit the bat, it’s that one.

PLAYER REVIEWS: Spinner fires on return; Warner woes among four worrying failures

MATCH REPORT: Tick fires to rekindle World Cup dream. But a major missed opportunity could be haunting Aussies