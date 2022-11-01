Sports
BYU Football: Cougars Lead Receiver For Rest Of Season
Fears that third-year freshman Kody Epps, BYU’s lead receiver, will be out for the season after suffering an apparent shoulder injury at Liberty two weeks ago, were confirmed by head coach Kalani Sitake on Monday.
Epps did not play in Friday’s last 27-24 loss to East Carolina.
“Unfortunately,” Sitake said during his weekly press conference as the Cougars began preparations for the 6-2 Boise State at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday. We hoped to get some (more positive) information back in the conversation with the doctors, but that sucks, because he has had some injuries in the past.
It is towards the end of the year. We say goodbye after this match, so this is 10 weeks in a row. We knew we had to test our depth and I hate that we’ve had to test it so many times this year. But that’s the game. No one feels sorry for us. We have to keep rolling. BYU football coach Kalani Sitake
Epps, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver from Los Angeles who was preparing for Mater Dei High and a high school teammate of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, faced nagging foot and foot problems in 2020 and 2021. ankle injuries, but had broken out this year with 39 catches for 463 yards and six touchdowns.
He’s cheerful, Sitake said. I spoke to him and he is delighted to retain his leadership role on this team and continue to work with us. So I’m excited about his energy and his approach to it. Not excited that we can’t get his production on the field.
Another offensive starter who missed Friday’s game due to injury, Cal transfer running back Chris Brooks, has a hamstring problem and is not out for the season, Sitake said.
It’s kind of a day-to-day, week-to-week thing with Chris, Sitake said. Even today I don’t know as much as I should. I’ll probably know more later. But it’s not the end of the season, as far as we understand.
Brooks remains BYU’s leading rusher with 463 yards on 76 carries, and is third on the team in touchdowns with five. In Brooks absence Friday, Lopini Katoa rushed for a season-high 116 yards on 20 carries, and Miles Davis picked up 46 yards on 11 carries.
Quarterback Years Hall also appeared at Monday’s press briefing and said the injuries are just part of college football and won’t stop the Cougars from competing hard against the Broncos, who have won four straight games. BYU (4-5) has lost four times in a row.
You always pray for their health. You’d like them to come back as soon as possible, and you want all your guns there at once, Hall said. But the nature of football is that it is a physical game.
Not many teams in the country go through the season with all their guys on the field at once, Hall continued. That’s the reality. You really can’t apologize for that. You can’t let that become a burden for anyone to try to carry more weight.
Puka Nacua (seven catches, 79 yards), Brayden Cosper (four catches, 37 yards), and Keanu Hill (three catches, 11 yards) were the most targeted against ECU in the absence of Epps.
I’m very confident in all of our guys and we’ve seen it all year round, Hall said. Everyone stepped up and played action at certain points, so now it’s a question of: how can we let everyone who is available play the best game of their season at the same time? I think that’s what we’ve been missing and something that can help us find a spark again and get rolling the way we know we can.
On the defensive side, robber linebacker Payton Wilgar missed his second straight game with a lower leg injury, and is doubtful on Saturday. Flash linebacker Chaz Ah You sustained an injury early in the game and did not return. Free safety Malik Moore and reserve defense lineman Josh Larsen have been out for a while with late-season injuries and linebacker Max Tooley missed the ECU game with an undisclosed condition.
Sitake did not provide updates on injuries to defensive players.
It is towards the end of the year. We say goodbye after this match, so this is 10 weeks in a row. We knew we had to test our depth, and I hate that we’ve had to test it as often this year as we’ve had, said Sitake. But that’s the game. No one feels sorry for us. We have to keep rolling.
We’ve got some young guys to get up and make plays and give us some production. I don’t know all the details of all the stuff… in terms of injuries. The players will likely release or announce it when their injuries are at the end of the season.
Cougars in the sky
BYU (4-5)
at Boise State (6-2)
Saturday, 5 p.m.
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
TV: FS2
Radio: KSL NewsRadio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
|
