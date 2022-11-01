Paris Masters: Andy Murray falls to Gilles Simon wildcard as Cameron Norrie makes a strong start | tennis news

Andy Murray was stunned by Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters.

The 35-year-old had the upper hand to start the evening and looked set for an outright win after taking the opening set, but Frenchman Simon made a comeback, recovered from a 5-3 deficit and won four games in a row to claim claim the second.

And veteran Simon, who is retiring after this tournament, took the final set to keep his career alive for at least one more game, winning 4-6 7-5 6-3.

Murray broke Simon’s serve in the second game before trailing 40-0 in game three. Still, he quickly regrouped, turning a forehand that hugged the sideline, sparing three breakpoints to extend his advantage.

Simon narrowed the deficit and kept Murray from making it 4-2, but the Scot answered in kind as the Frenchman couldn’t score any runs in game seven.

It was 5-3 when Murray started rattling for the vocal home crowd, making a double foul for the third time in the set to open the game for Simon, who took full advantage to take his first break of the match.

Simon fended off the first set point with a smash and tried the same shot to avert the second, but overpowered it to give Murray the set and another break.

Murray was visibly frustrated and hit his racket to the ground when, at 1-1 in the second, his forehand hit the net. Again, Simon took advantage of the error to break the Scot’s serve, but Murray immediately got the break back to equalize the set before taking the lead.

And it was Murray who had the upper hand at the end of a 24-shot rally, first with an over-the-shoulder shot and then a well-placed forehand move from baseline, although the Frenchman eventually tied things up with three games apiece. .

Image:

Gilles Simon fought back to beat Andy Murray in Paris





Murray won the next, earning a critical break point to make it 5-3 before Simon broke back. The match then began to swing in the Frenchman’s favour, Simon made it 5-5 and went on an unanswered 10 point run to break Murray for the fourth time before quickly taking the set to the cheers of the Parisian public.

Those fans seemed to get inside Murray’s skin as Simon earned the first break of the final set to make it 2-1 and what had once looked like a possible straight-set win for Murray turned into a dogged battle.

And towards the end, for just the third time in 19 encounters, Simon was victorious and will play in front of a elated home crowd.

Norrie takes second round place

Image:

Cameron Norrie was clinical in his performance to beat Miomir Kecmanovic





Cameron Norrie started his campaign strong with a win over Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

Britain’s No. 1, ranked 12th in the French capital, was clinical in a 6-2 6-4 win and will then face either Borna Coric or Corentin Moutet.

Norrie was particularly impressive with his serve, dropping just one point behind his own pitch in the second set and not getting a break point during the match.

Norrie saw his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals end with a disappointing run since the US Open, but a strong week here could still earn him a spot as a substitute.

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz defeated a resilient Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-2 victory in 90 minutes over Court Central, while Marc-Andrea Huesler continued his form with a 6-2 6-3 win over 11th seeded Jannik Sinner.

“Right now I’m just focused on playing myself in the tournament,” said Fritz. “Every time this year I feel like I’ve won a few games in a tournament, then I’ve done well. So I’m just trying to focus on these early rounds.”

Defending champion Novak Djokovicworld nr 1 Carlos Alcarazo, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev are among the top seeds to receive a bye in the second round.