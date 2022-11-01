Government Facilitates Prisoners to Become Useful Citizens: CM’s Assistant – Newspaper





LOWER DIR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister MPA Malik Shafiullah has said that the provincial government is committed to providing facilities for detainees to help them become useful citizens. As the main guest, he addressed the closing ceremony of a three-day sports gala, organized at the Timergara prison by the district administration in conjunction with the sports department. Various games were played during the sports gala, including cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, basketball and tug of war. The MPA called the event fruitful for entertaining the inmates and training prison staff. He said the prisoners’ talent bodes well. He said the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf in the province was determined to turn the detainees into useful civilians. He appreciated the prison inspector Amin Shoaib for giving good training to the prison police. Three-day sports gala ends in Timergara prison Amin Shoaib said the prison administration organized various activities for prisoners. He said the event focused on the mental and physical development of inmates. District sports official Abrar Ahmed also addressed the ceremony. The prisoners entertained the participants with music and songs. In addition to musicians and poets, the main guest handed out prizes to the winners and runner-up teams. TOURNAMENT: Sports competitions between the district’s state and private high and senior high schools ended here on Monday. The primary and secondary education service organized the competitions that lasted more than two weeks. The district secretary of sports, Salahud Din, told local journalists that Mayar Jandol got the first position in cricket, the government of high school (GHS), Mian Banda in hockey, GHSS Ouch in volleyball, GHSS Munda in football, GHSS Saddo in basketball , GHSS Samarbagh in Handball, Al-Qalam Public School Khungi in Table Tennis, GHS Mian Banda in Gymnastics and PT Show, GHSS in Husn-i-Qirat, GHS Biari in Hamd, GHSS Khall in Naat, GHS Kumbar in National Anthem, GHS Maidan Bandai in National Song, GHSS Ouch in Urdu Speech, GHSS Munda in English Speech, GHS Timergara in Quiz, GHS Dheri Talash in English Essay Writing and GHSS Shawa took first place in art competitions. VISIT: Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Abbas paid a visit to the government’s Ghazi Umara Khan Degree College Jandol on Monday. The Subdivision Forest Officer, Farid Khan, also accompanied him. Mr Abbas investigated various parts of the college and instructed the SDFO to make arrangements for plantations on the nearby empty land. The plantation was due to start in college next Thursday. Published in Dawn, November 1, 2022

