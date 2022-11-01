14-year-old tennis ace beaten and kicked by father in vicious attack as Djokovic yelled to help | tennis | Sport





Numerous tennis stars have come together to shed light on a Chinese father who attacked his 14-year-old daughter on the court, leading to his arrest. The person reportedly tried to justify his actions before the violent attack.

A video was shared on Twitter of a young girl being punched and kicked in the back of the head by her father. The daughter then tried to sit on a bench next to the clay court before being dragged to the ground screaming by her hair/hood. Igor Jurić, a Croatian actor, published the mail initially with the caption: “Another brutal violence from a father against his daughter. I got information that it was a family that came from China. We will also file criminal charges against this monster.” Soon the tennis community became aware of the sickening clip and shared it to further raise awareness. The clip was shot in Belgrade, Serbia, leading some people to call on Novak Djokovic to step in and do what he can. JUST IN: Murray blows it as Simon finishes Brit’s season and keeps his career going

Pam Shriver, former doubles world No. 1, tweeted: “OMG, we should all report and press charges against this kind of horrendous abuse. Let’s ask Novak Djokovic to help behind the scenes. We must all work together to stop abuse. Thank you Igor for your contribution.” Australian star Daria Saville added: “This girl will be broken forever. If you think someone is being physically or mentally abused, support them and encourage them to talk to someone who can help them. Offer to help them find a local domestic violence agency or offer to go to the police.”

Reports in Serbia have suggested that the father, from China, has been arrested and charged for his cruel behaviour. He can be punished with a prison term of between two and ten years if convicted of his charges of domestic violence. The man – referred to as WL in the reports – did not deny that he was behind the attack, though he tried to justify his actions by referring to how different the culture is in China. Mondo’s report on the case stated: “He justified his actions by saying that his daughter refused to continue training on the critical day and so he wanted to bring her back to the field. All this while pointing out that he did not mean to hurt her and that it is a tradition in China to respect hierarchy and that he believes he did the right thing because it is allowed in China.”

