Halloween perfect day for hat tricks, treats in NHL

On the plus side, New York Rangers center Boo Nieves (real first name Cristoval), who played 76 games between 2016-19, took a 6-4 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on October 31 in 2017.

Then there is Yanni Gourde, a center with the Seattle Kraken — a team that takes its name from a legendary sea monster that could terrify you. Gourde played on Halloween night in 2021, but the Rangers made his Kraken 3-1.

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty with a unique Halloween version of Wonder Woman at Wells Fargo Center. Batman, left, seems unimpressed. Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL has played 223 games since 1942-43 on October 31, the first season the League began play in October. That number has risen to 226 this season.

So between the Gostisbehere, Scremin, Deadmarsh and Satan, four of the current and former NHL players whose names remind us of Halloween, let’s put in motion the bubbling cauldron of October 31 games played over the past eight decades, tricks for some, but treats for others.

The number crunchers at NHL Stats were asked if they had anything interesting in their loot bags for Halloween. They succeeded in the task with names and statistics that followed, blended into a little bit of what this reporter had dug up.

Their list of Halloween-esque player names, past and present, is as creative as it is a little scary.

Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion and Dorothy cheer on (sort of) the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Halloween night in 2017. Their Wizard of Oz magic helped, the Rangers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 6-4. Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Image

Alphabetically: Bates Battaglia, Murray Craven, Adam Deadmarsh, Cutter Gauthier, Shayne GostisbehereStu Grimson, Brendan Guhle (pronounced ghoulie), Steve Kasper, Steven King, Marcus Kruger, Travis Moen, Richard Panik, Miroslav Satan, Ron Schock, Claudio Scremin, Petri Skriko, Steve Webb, Bernie Wolfe, Paul Woods, Stephane Yelle and Rick Zombo.

David Satriano, a writer at NHL.com, offers Coach Ken Hitchcock, in honor of Hollywood master of suspense.

You might also mention Johnny “Black Cat” Gagnon, who scored what would turn out to be the 1931 Stanley Cup goal for the Montreal Canadiens in a 2-0 Game 5 win against the Chicago Black Hawks.

Add a “d” to his name to include Jack Addams (Family) as general manager, have him sign Scott Gomez and Glenn Fester, and John “Grey Ghost” Brophy, a former Toronto Maple Leafs coach, behind the bench along with his 4,404 penalty minutes earned in 1,299 major-junior and minor pro games between 1950-73.

Johnny “Black Cat” Gagnon of Montreal Canadiens and the puck with which he scored the Stanley Cup goal in 1931. James Rice; Dave Sandford/Hockey Hall of Fame

The 1942-43 NHL season kicked off with two Halloween night games featuring the so-called “Original Six,” the defending Stanley Cup champion Maple Leafs romping 7-2 at home against the New York Rangers and the Canadiens 3-2 at home. ice winner against the Boston Bruins.

The Maple Leafs unofficially fired 38 shots at Rangers goalkeeper Steve Buzinski — inexorably nicknamed “The Puck Goes Inski” — to the delight of 11,777 fans at Maple Leaf Gardens. Gaye Stewart scored twice off Buzinski, who would play just nine NHL games that entire season, going 2-6-1 at an average of 5.89.

In Montreal, Maurice Richard played his first NHL game in front of 10,894 Forum fans, en route to his Hall of Fame-bound career with an assist on Canadiens linemate Tony Demers’ goal on Boston goalkeeper Frankie “Mr. Zero” Brimsek 36 seconds into the new season.

Montreal Canadiens rookie Maurice Richard played his first NHL game on Halloween night in 1942, assisting in a goal by Boston Bruins goalkeeper Frank Brimsek (right). Turofsky/Hockey Hall of Fame

Not yet skating in his number 9 and not yet being nicknamed “Rocket,” Richard wore the number 15 on the right wing on par with left-wing Demers and center Elmer Lach, Canadiens coach Dick Irvin Sr. dubbed the trio the “Ambulance Line,” all three had been injured the previous season.

Twenty-three players were born on October 31, only one a Hall of Famer. That would be Newsy Lalonde (born 1887), who won the Stanley Cup with the National Hockey Association’s Canadiens in 1915-16, the NHA’s last year before the birth of the NHL in 1917.

Two are current NHLers: Nick Foligno van de Bruins (1987) and Evgeny Svechnikov (1996) by the San Jose Sharks.

The 23 series in NHL experience from Huddy Bell (1925), who played one game for the Rangers in 1946-47, to the 1,219 games of Eric Nesterenko (1933), for Chicago and Toronto. Nesterenko played four games on his Halloween birthday and earned one assist.

Eric Nesterenko’s 1,219 regular season games are the most of any player born on October 31. Here he has separated Toronto Maple Leafs defender Tim Horton from his stick. Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

One of 23 is a goalkeeper: David Gagnon played two games for the Detroit Red Wings January 25-28, 1991, his only stint as a starter and then 14:57 in relief, producing a record 0-1-0 with a 10.30 goals against average and .786 service percentage.

Admittedly, Gagnon didn’t play in the best of conditions, an emergency raid for flu-ridden No. 1 Detroit goalkeeper Tim Cheveldae and injured backup Glen Hanlon.

The most prolific skater in Halloween games should come as no surprise: Wayne Gretzky scored 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in eight games. Rod Brind’Amour played the most on October 31, his 14 points in 11 games put him in second place with Paul Coffey who played nine.

Twenty-one hat-tricks have been scored on Halloween, including four-goal matches from Gretzky and Kevin Dineen. Gretzky’s attempt with three goals and three assists for his Los Angeles Kings against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1989, one of his two hats, tops the single-game points list.

Wayne Gretzky pretends to interview Edmonton Oilers teammates Mark Messier (center) and Paul Coffey in 1982. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Ten games were nightmares for goalkeepers with 12 or more combined goals, the Philadelphia Flyers’ 9-6 victory over the Blackhawks in 1993 and the Edmonton Oilers’ 11-4 defeat to the visiting Quebec Nordiques in 1981 who topped the list with 15 goals.

The Flyers also enjoyed Halloween’s biggest margin of victory — eight goals — when they defeated the visiting North Stars 9-1 in 1976.

But also a nod to the netminders, who produced 23 Halloween shutouts. Chuck Rayner of the Rangers was the first to go undefeated in 1948, beating the Bruins 2-0, Marc Andre Fleury the most recent when he led the Penguins to a 4-0 win against the Maple Leafs in 2015.

Al Rollins had shutouts for the Maple Leafs and the Black Hawks in 1951 and 1953, each winning 1-0 against the Canadiens. Tony Esposito of Chicago and Bob Sauve of the Buffalo Sabers scored a goal in a 0-0 draw in 1979.

The stitched mask of Boston Bruins goalkeeper Gerry Cheevers is considered one of the best ever among NHL goalkeepers.

Quirky and creative by nature, goalkeepers have generously contributed over the years with Halloween and horror movie themed mask motifs.

Three more Halloween games will fill the October 31 lore on Monday, fans are sure to get dressed for the occasion as the NHL’s march to the 2022-23 Stanley Cup.

To that end, Phil Pritchard of the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Keeper of the Cup, reports that of all the cereals eaten from the holy grail of hockey, the General Mills Monster line of Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Boo Berry, and Frute Brute has not been there, as far as he knows.

But there is always a first time.

Top photo: Boston Bruins’ likenesses Patrice Bergeron and Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sydney Crosby carved in 2013 pumpkins. Thomas Nycz/NHLI via Getty Images

Stuart McComish, Scott Rodgers and Brett Kozak of NHL Stats contributed to this report