Olympic champion Liu Shiwen runs for ITTF Athletes Commission-Xinhua





Liu Shiwen (R) and Xu Xin of China in action during the mixed doubles gold table tennis match against Japanese Mizutani Jun and Ito Mima at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen) Olympic champion Liu Shiwen from China will join the International Table Tennis Federation’s Athletes Commission and pledge to do her best to promote the sport. BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) — Olympic champion Liu Shiwen of China has announced that she will join the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Athlete Committee. “I am honored to be one of the candidates. My statement is ‘Listen to your voice, enjoy table tennis together’. I hope that the voices of athletes are listened to, that communication between athletes from different associations and ages is improved and more women are encouraged to participate in table tennis,” Liu wrote on the Chinese social network Weibo on Monday. Including Liu, 23 candidates were unveiled by the ITTF to the Athletes Commission on October 26. According to the rules, the vote will take place from November 7-13. The winners will be announced on November 14, with a total of 10 places open for a four-year term on the committee. All Athletes Commission members will be invited to the upcoming ITTF Summit in December in Amman, Jordan. At the summit, the committee, along with South Korea’s IOC Athletes Commission member Ryu Seung-min, will elect two chairmen to serve on the ITTF Executive Committee. According to the ITTF, the two chairs will be awarded to a man and a woman for the first time to ensure gender equality. “I’ve always been on the front lines of table tennis since I started playing it at age four or five, and I’m excited about the sport,” said Liu, who won gold in the women’s team event at the 2016 Olympics, as well as winning women’s singles and mixed doubles titles at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships. “I thank the Chinese Table Tennis Association for offering me this opportunity and for promoting me to a new platform to experience,” said Liu, adding that she is working hard on learning English with the aim of making new contributions to the table tennis business. Liu said she communicated with many athletes, coaches and officials at the recent World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions event in Macau. “I hope to learn more about athletes’ ideas and serve as a channel between athletes and international organizations, between Asian players and those from other continents to strive for more opportunities to play games, more ranking points and prize money for athletes,” he said. Liu. . Liu also expressed her hope to conduct more face-to-face exchanges with players through the platform of international competitions. “If elected, I would focus more on athlete feedback to the Athletes Commission and establish a more transparent mechanism and way of communicating with other members to make the Athletes Commission a truly trusted organization for athletes,” noted Liu. “Table tennis is a sport of glamor and all table tennis players are glamorous too. I hope to do my best to promote this sport and make sure more people enjoy it,” she concluded.

