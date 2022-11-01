College Tennis stars meet in San Diego for the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships





SAN DIEGO, CA. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) 2022 fall season concludes this week as the nation’s top collegiate players gather in San Diego, California to play the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships. Here’s what you need to know as players prepare to play in the most storied National Championship of the fall collegiate tennis season: What are the ITA National Fall Championships? The ITA National Fall Championships mark the crescendo of the fall collegiate tennis season, with the nation’s top singles and doubles players coming together to compete for the most prestigious individual awards over the course of the fall season. As one of the longest-running national championships on the ITA calendar, the ITA National Fall Championships have been an important aspect of the college tennis landscape, beginning in 1978 on the men’s side and 1984 on the women’s side. When are the ITA National Fall Championships in 2022? Play of the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships kicks off on Wednesday, November 2 from the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California. The finals will be played on November 6 from Stadium Court at the Barnes Tennis Center. How can I view the promotion? All the action from the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships will be streamed on the Cracked rackets YouTube page from the first serve to the last. Links to the live streams can be found on the National Fall Championships Events page. What is the format? The National Championship format is single elimination with a draw of 32 players/teams for both singles and doubles. Playing singles will be a best-of-three set format, with players playing a full third set to decide the match. In doubles, the game is also a best-of-three set, with the third set being a ten-point tiebreaker to determine a winner. Who are previous winners? In 2021, August Holmgren (San Diego) and Eryn Cayetano (USC) won the men’s and women’s singles titles, while in doubles Fiona Crawley and Elizabeth Scotty (North Carolina) as well as Robert Cash and Matej Vocel (state of Ohio) were crowned National Champions. They join the prestigious list of past winners, including Steve Johnson (USC, 2009), Nuno Borges (Mississippi State, 2017), John Isner/Luis Flores (Georgia, 2006), Robin Anderson (UCLA, 2012), Alexa Graham (North Carolina, 2020) and Kaitlyn Christian/Sabrina Santamaria (USC, 2011-12). How Do Non-Division I Players Compete? As one of the most unique aspects of the ITA National Fall Championships, non-Division I players and teams will be wildcarded into the main draw based on the finish in the 2022 ITA Cup. The college’s minor representatives this season include; Takeshi Taco (Cowley), Deniz Khazan (Barry), Vishwa Aduru and James Hopper (Case Western Reserve), and Fatima Bizhukova and Natalie Espinal (Nova Southeast). What does it mean to win the Fall National Championships? Aside from the prestige it means to be crowned National Fall Champion, winners of this tournament have historically had great spring seasons and have climbed the ITA Tennis-Point Collegiate Tennis National Rankings. In 2021, all four fall national champions began the 2022 spring season as the top-ranked player or top-ranked team in the ITA Tennis-Point National Rankings. In addition, both men’s champions would also reach the national finals in the spring of the 2022 NCAA singles and doubles championships. – Advertisement –

