Princeton Field Hockey Takes Ivy League Title With 20 Wins Over Brown





On Sunday afternoon, No. 7 Princeton Field Hockey (124, 60 Ivy) took the Ivy League title, beating Brown (88, 15) in a 20 win at Bedford Field. We were happy with today’s result and getting the Ivy title and NCAA birth. Both were goals going into the season and things we’ve been working towards, coach Carla Tagliente told The Daily Princetonian after the game. Although the Tigers kept Brown off the scoreboard, the game was not without a tough fight. Brown and Princeton are the two highest scoring teams in the league, but in the first quarter, the two teams fought hard for defense, with Princeton trying two shots and Brown on one; neither of them found their way to the goal. The two teams held out in the second quarter, with intense defense on both sides. It wasn’t until the third quarter that senior defender Autumn Brown scored an impressive goal from a penalty corner to give the Tigers the lead, her fourth goal of the season. She was assisted by sophomore midfielder Beth Yeager. The intense battle continued into the fourth quarter when junior goalkeeper Robyn Thompson made an impressive save against Brown midfielder Imogen Govan’s reverse shot. From there, Princeton junior striker Grace Schulze brought the ball into the circle and passed it to senior striker Sammy Popper, who executed an amazing backward drive to score the second goal for Princeton. The Tigers played incredibly well for the remainder of the game, securing the title win at the final buzzer. Sammy Popper doubles the lead to 2-0 after a massive save on the other side of Robyn Thompson. Princeton is now six minutes away from an Ivy title and the NCAA tournament. pic.twitter.com/G4nYCZQqyg — Princeton FH (@TigerFH) October 30, 2022 The Ivy League win sends the Tigers straight to the NCAA tournament, which starts in less than two weeks. This Saturday, Princeton will wrap up the Ivy League season against Columbia (610, 33), hoping to take another win. The focus is now on Colombia. We will look for improvement in certain specific areas. I would like to see us create more chances in terms of play, said Tagliente. With regard to the NCAA tournament, it’s a new season and anything can happen. We just have to focus on the game ahead. Dana Serea contributes to the Prince’s sports section. You can direct any correction requests to: [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyprincetonian.com/article/2022/11/princeton-tigers-field-hockey-ivy-league-champions-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos