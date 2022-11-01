The Paige Spiranac Of Tennis, Rachel Stuhlmann, Reveals Her Halloween Costume





The Paige Spiranac of Tennis, Rachel Stuhlmann, understood her Halloween mission as a tennis influencer and nailed her 2022 costume. In a three-part tribute to tennis legend Gabriela Sabatini, Stuhlmann recreated iconic photo opportunities from Sabatini’s run through the early 1990s, when she was one of the world’s greatest tennis players. “I had so much fun recreating three of @sabatinigabys iconic looks. I’ve always loved her. Happy Halloween!” The world’s No. 1 tennis influencer, as mentioned by OutKick, wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been told that I resemble her several times during my career, which has always been a nice compliment to me.”

Rachel Stuhlmann, who has been called the Paige Spiranac of tennis social media influence, went as tennis legend Gabriela Sabatini for Halloween. / Instagram Story / Getty Images It’s been a great month for Stuhlmann, who saw a dramatic 30,000 Instagram followers jump after declaring in mid-October that she’s single and ready to dominate the tennis-influencing game, as Paige Spiranac has done for golf. “I want to do photo shoots and show that tennis is cool and it can be hot and fun,” Rachel told JAM Press. And then she kept her word and released this Halloween shoot. This is why Stuhlmann is pulling back from the rest of the tennis influencers. She is now delivering. It’s like a man who was moved in the three-holes to ride in runs. There’s pressure, but when you’re on top of your game, you deliver and the world notices. That’s where Stuhlmann is now. It has not escaped the notice of the substantive world that Stuhlmann channeled her inner Sabatini, but that she went for a trifecta of photos. That shows her desire to crush the competition. Some of these Instagram pretenders take one photo to comply with the Meta algorithm. Not Rachel, who celebrated a birthday last week. She is hungry. Her schedule is full of tennis trips and after an explosion of 30,000 followers, believe that she will make the journey Down Under when the Australian Open kicks off in January. Make it happen, tennis brands. Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlman recreates Gabriela Sabatini’s VIP magazine. / Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Stuhlmann (@rstuhlmann) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Stuhlmann (@rstuhlmann)

