Time for Michigan, OSU to play CFP feud

Yawn.

What a totally predictable Saturday of Big Ten football.

Start demolishing Michigan state footballs, which: Yes.

And of course, with Sean McDonough back at the Big House for ABC’s likely last night game at Michigan Stadium, there had to be one last time problems with the snap.

(We here at the Big Ten Misery Index don’t make the rules. It’s like The Undertaker shows up at Wrestlemania every year. McDonoughs music starts playing and snaps go wrong.)

MICHIGAN’S NEW GOAL:Wolverines still roll, but need to fix stall-outs in the red zone

THE NEXT STATE OF MICHIGAN TEST:Spartans are about to face a major challenge in Illinois

Did we anticipate the launch of MSU backup with long snap Michael Donovan? a few of snaps about punter Bryce Baringer’s head (if not completely out of reach)? Not really, but that’s the way sequels get bigger and better, we suppose.

And, okay, we didn’t really see a post-match brawl in the newly christened Lloyd Carr Tunnel coming. Then again, we’ve watched the various videos of the struggle enough that we think one of the reporters made a clip of that Surrender Cobra kid, and we still weren’t quite sure how many players were involved. The Spartans suspended four players late Sunday night and, well, it’s not the first time Carr and four defeats have come together in the same breath.

But that’s a thing of the past (especially since this week’s Misery Index is a day late), and this week brings another, mostly predictable event: the weekly College Football Playoff Rankings, which airs Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. It’s sure to bring a special kind of misery as at least three, and as many as six, national fanbases complain about the disrespect in rankings that, uh, probably don’t match the final results in December anyway.

Last year’s first ranking had Georgia at number 1 (quite good!)Alabama at No. 2 (hard to argue!)Michigan State at No. 3 (uhh)Oregon at No. 4 (this may have been just to get free Nike gear) … and Michigan at number 7.

And this year, Georgia would probably be number 1 (duh), Tennessee at number 2 (it beat Nick Saban, so this is the law) and then the state of Ohio? Michigan? Clemson? TCU? ‘Bam? The top teams are sure to plead their case (and, hey, Michigan AD Warde Manuel is on the committee!), with a touch of

Ohio State: We scored at least 44 points against every team not from Indiana! And were not even at full strength!

Clemson:We did NOT lose to Syracuse!

Michigan: Okay, Buckeyes, but you gave 20 points to MSU, 21 to Toledo and 31 to Penn State. And you only ran 98 yards against the Nittany Lions. We put up 418 yards against them.

TCU:Uh, four wins over top-25 teams here!

Ohio State: Whatever, Wolverines, but you only passed for 167 yards against MSU. CJ Stroud had so many before the folks at Spartan Stadium got their seats.

Alabama:We’ll see you all in December.

And so it goes

Sure, if you really wanted to, you could at least make a top-25 CFP case for some unlikely Big Ten squads. Remember a 5-3 Wisconsin came in at number 21 to start the rankings last year, like

Illinois: Hey, were 4-0 in the Big Ten West, with only four touchdowns allowed in division play! (Please don’t ask about Indiana.)

Indiana: We’re not really good, but no one else in the Big Ten, East or West, has Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State AND Illinois on their schedule! (Please don’t ask about Nebraska. Or Rutgers. Is it basketball season yet?)

Iowa: Look, we can score touchdowns!*

*Offer subject to rules and regulations; see Kirk Ferentz for details.

But as we try to work out Northwestern’s CFP case Unbeaten in Europe doesn’t have the cachet it once did, let’s run through the Big Ten misery index, from least miserable to most at week 9:

MITCH ALBOOM:Michigan’s victory over MSU marred by violence in the Big House tunnel

14. Minnesota: W, 31-0, over Rutgers

file: 5-3, 2-3 Big Ten. Last week’s ranking: 3.

Running back Mohamed Ibrahim broke the Golden Gophers record for fast career touchdowns with three against the Scarlet Knights (for 46 total) and fourth in the best possible way: a group of Gushers on the sidelines.

13. Michigan: W, 29-7, over Michigan State

file: 8-0, 5-0. Last week: T-7.

Six runs past MSU’s 20 and just one touchdown didn’t count Blake Corum’s TD after the botched punt snap, nor should you be able to tell Jim Harbaugh that the red zone isn’t a speed trap set up by that school in the south?

UM DEGREE:Calling for Keon Coleman to double down in the 2nd half was a game-changer

12. Illinois: W, 26-9, over Nebraska

file: 7-1, 4-1. Last week: 13.

There’s some strange science in Champaign. First, Bret Bielema cloned the Wisconsin program, and now he’s doubled on standout Browns: Not only did Chase Brown rush for 149 yards in his ninth straight game of at least 100 yards, but twin brother Sydney Brown had two interceptions on Saturday. Can’t wait for Wells Fargo Brown to kick a 60 yard field goal to win the Rose Bowl.

NEXT ONE:Michigan State Violation About to Face Biggest Test of the Season vs. Illinois

11. Wisconsin: DNP

file: 4-4, 2-3. Last week: 11.

The Badgers are still planning to conduct a nationwide search for their next head coach, which under Wisconsin law means: drink a different beer than Miller High Life while signing Jim Leonhard to a five-year contract.

10. Iowa: W, 33-13, Over Northwest

file: 4-4, 2-3. Last week: 1.

Have you ever tried at the last minute to put together a Halloween costume using only what you have at home? The Hawkeyes wanted to go like the Buckeyes offense, with seven scores on eight possessions, but, well, all they had were three touchdowns and a bunch of remaining field goals.

9. Maryland: DNP

file: 6-2, 3-2. Last week: 10.

Sure, the Terps football team was out, but the american football team not Maryland tied Indiana, 1-1to claim the title of the regular season Big Ten men’s football.

8. Ohio State: W, 44-31, over Penn State

file: 8-4, 5-0. Last week: 9.

You know who had no problem with their backup long snapper? The Buckeyes, who got 12 perfectly fitting snaps from Mason Arnold on his first start. But even that isn’t surprising, because if there’s one thing Urban Meyer has baked into the OSU program before he leaves, it’s a healthy respect for the trap game.

7. Penn State: L, 44-31, to Ohio State

file: 6-2, 3-2. Last week: 12.

With the Wolverines and Buckeyes losing their hopes for an East Division title, the Nittany Lions can now focus on their other late-October pastime: Complaining about next year’s Big Ten opener on the road.

T-5. Indiana: DNP

file: 3-5, 1-4. Last week: 2.

Thanks to sacks, QB Connor Bazelak has a total of min-145 yards rushing, meaning he moved Indiana back about as far as third-set Michigan running back CJ Stokes (141 yards) moved the Wolverines forward.

T-5. Purdue: DNP

file: 5-3, 3-2. Last week: 4.

It’s a reunion this week for Boilermakers receiver Charlie Jones and his former squad, Iowa. So far this season, Jones has 72 catches for 840 yards; the Hawkeyes wide receivers room (six WRs in all) has combined 49 catches and 535 yards.

4. Nebraska: L, 26-9, to Illinois

file: 3-5. 2-3. Last week: 5.

Eight passes in the second half for that Huskers of Corn backup QB, three to his men for 15 yards, one to the Illini for 10; should be a law against calling that Purdy.

3. Rutgers: L, 31-0, to Minnesota

file: 4-4, 1-4. Last week: 14.

Sure, they didn’t score, but punter Adam Korsak unleashed a 77-yard boomer, two yards off his personal best. The Australian has five of the Scarlet Knights 11 longest punts, and if you set punting records at Rutgersyou are really doing something.

2. Northwest: L, 33-13, to Iowa

file: 1-7, 1-4. Last week: 6.

The Wildcats’ seven-game loose streak is their longest since they dropped seven in a row in 2019 before taking a 45-6 win over the University of Massachusetts in mid-November. Next for Northwestern: Another State School The Ohio State University. sip.

MITCH ALBOOM:Michigan Football win over MSU marred by violence in Big House tunnel

1. Michigan State: L, 29-7, to Michigan

file: 3-5, 1-4. Last week: T-7.

The man rushed 177 yards, so we have to give Blake Corum the last words: I thought Tuck was coming. That’s what they said this low season, right? All shirts? Tuck was coming. I just saw him run.

2022 BIG TEN MISERY INDEX

WEEK 0:Michigan postpones the pain at least until week 3

WEEK 1:The Gospel of Michigan QB Requirements

WEEK 2:Michigan Football, Michigan State Prove Smart Shoppers

WEEK 3:Dog-eat-dog games for Michigan football, MSU

WEEK 4:Tribute to former coaches

WEEK 5:Who’s Afraid of Ghosts? Not Michigan football

WEEK 6:Michigan State football still working on its reinvention

WEEK 7:Michigan and MSU Heisman Candidates Are Not Who You Think

WEEK 8:Taylor Swift sounds off on Michigan’s state of rivalry

Contact Ryan Ford at: [email protected]. follow him Twitter @theford.