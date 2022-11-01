Tennis: the difference was more physical than tactical





To the delight of the Parisian public, French wildcard Gilles Simon reached the second round of the Paris Masters by beating Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 at the Accor Arena on Monday night. 48-ranked Murray led 6-4, 5-3, 15-0 on his serve, but Simon didn’t give up as family and friends cheered him on in what could have been the last game of his career. In the end, it was the Briton who fell by the wayside when he appeared to complain to the umpire in the final game, before handing Simon the 4-6 7-5 6-3 victory on a double fault. Simon noted that Murray, 35, “physically fell” as the match progressed. “I felt it was harder for him. Little by little I was able to seize my chance. In the end he couldn’t get through the first and second serve. He used to be able to play for eight hours. The difference was more physical than tactical.” Gilles Simon: “It will be very difficult” Announcing this will be the last tournament of his career, the 37-year-old Frenchman acknowledged that times are not easy. “These days are tough, because tennis is my life forever,” said Simon after the game. “Everything I do may be for the last time. I try to enjoy myself, but in reality I am very stressful.” Gilles Simon, Rolex Paris Masters 2022 | Federico Pestellini / Panoramic With other French tennis players, including Gael Monfils, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard Gasquet in the stands, Simon repeated what he did at Roland-Garros five months ago. He won two matches in his own Grand Slam against Pablo Carreno Busta and Steve Johnson before losing to Marin Cilic. “My level fluctuates,” said Simon. “On good days I can still play very well, but this year I just couldn’t play three games in a row at a good level. I lost really bad matches on the Challenger Tour. No one could see it, thankfully. If it happened here, it would be a different story.” “On the one hand, I want to win. On the other hand, I do want to stop because it is going to be very difficult. I try not to think too much, just do what I’ve always done. ‘You have a match, do your best and deal with how you feel right now’. Simon, ranked number 188, then takes on American Taylor Fritz, the number 9 seed, for a spot in the third round. Paris Masters 1000, other first round results (Accor Arena, EUR 5,415,410, most recent results first): Mikael Ymer (Q) defeated Alexander Bublik: 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-4

Frances Tiafoe (16) defeated Lorenzo Sonego (Q): 6-4, 6-4

Marc-Andrea Huesler (Q) defeated Jannik Sinner (11): 6-2, 6-3

Maxime Cressy defeated Diego Schwartzman: 6-3, 6-3

Richard Gasquet (WC) defeated Alex Molcan: 6-3, 6-1

Lorenzo Musetti defeated Marin Cilic (15): 6-4, 6-4

Karen Khachanov beats Sebastian Baez: 6-1, 6-1

Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Quentin Halys (V): 6-3, 6-4

Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Davidovic 7-5, 6-2

Cameron Norrie (12) beats Miomir Kecmanovic: 6-2, 6-4

John Isner beats Oscar Otte (Q): 6-4, 7-6 (3)

Yoshihito Nishioka defeated Aslan Karatsev: 6-3, 6-4

Holger Rune vs. Stan Wawrinka: Tuesday in Paris

Denis Shapovalov vs. Francisco Cerundolo: Tuesday in Paris

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Tommy Paul: Tuesday in Paris

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Adrian Mannarino: Tuesday in Paris

Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Tuesday in Paris

Paul Carreno Busta vs. Paul Carreno Albert Ramos-Vinolas: Tuesday in Paris

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Jack Draper: Tuesday in Paris

Arthur Fils vs. Fabio Fognini: Tuesday in Paris

Corentin Moutet vs. Corentin Moutet Borna Coric: Tuesday in Paris

Daniel Evans vs. Brandon Nakashima: Tuesday in Paris

Sebastian Korda vs. Alex De Minaur: Tuesday in Paris

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennismajors.com/atp/paris-masters-simon-advances-to-second-round-632878.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos