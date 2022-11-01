Bryan Harsin fired as Auburn football coach as new AD comes in

AUBURN Auburn has fired football coach Bryan Harsin after a rough patch that did not last two full seasons, making him the program’s shortest head coach in 93 years.

The school announced a “change in football leadership” on Monday. John Cohen resigned as Mississippi state athletics director Monday and is expected to be named as Auburn’s new AD. The school’s release quoted AU President Christopher B. Roberts as calling for Harsin to be fired.

“President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program,” the press release said. “Auburn will immediately look for a coach who will bring the Auburn program back to a place where it will compete consistently at the highest level and represent the winning tradition that is Auburn football,”

The school has canceled Monday’s scheduled weekly football news conference.

AU begins a national search for the 27th coach in school history, following a 41-27 home loss to Arkansas. It is unclear who will be the interim coach.

Harsin owes a buyout of approximately $15.97 million, which is 70% of his remaining contract. Half of that is due within 30 days. The buyout cannot be offset by taking a job at another school, meaning Harsin gets every cent Auburn owes him.

Harsin finished his time on the Plains with a 9-12 record, the fewest wins by an Auburn coach since Earl Brown’s 3-22-4 tenure of 1948-50. Before Harsin, five consecutive coaches and six of the previous seven led Auburn to an undefeated season or won consistent national or conference championship success for 70 years. The only other coach at the time to have made neither achievements was Doug Barfield (1976-80).

The Harsin era will be remembered as one of the most disappointing chapters of Auburn football on the field and one of its most turbulent off the field. He arrived for his introductory Christmas Eve 2020 press conference after leading his alma mater, Boise State, for seven years in which the Broncos went 69-19. Auburn was his third job as a head coach and his first at a major conference.

He started 6-2 in 2021 before a five-game slip resulted in the Tigers’ first losing season since 2012. Auburn had a double-digit lead in three of those games and a fourth-quarter lead in four of them.

The ensuing off-season was even more disastrous, highlighted by a week-long university investigation into his treatment of players and staff.

Harsin had already fired an assistant coach four games in his first season: receivers coach Cornelius Williams. Then, after a four-hour Iron Bowl loss to end the regular season, Harsin fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and eventually hired Austin Davis, a 32-year-old ex-NFL journeyman with no college coaching experience. Davis resigned after 43 days of barely being on campus.

In the end, Harsin chose Eric Kiesau, another former Boise State colleague who had started as an off-field analyst at Auburn.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Derek Mason had left for a pay cut at Oklahoma State. Defensive line coach Nick Eason left for Clemson. Special Teams Coordinator Bert Watts went to the NFL. And two days after Harsin failed to make a pledge on National Signing Day in February, then-AU President Jay Gogue announced that the university was investigating allegations against Harsin. A report in the Montgomery Advertiser details Harsin’s actions that led to staff turnover and player defections.

A week later, Gogue wrote an open letter declaring the case closed. Harsin was saved.

However, his coaching and recruiting problems persisted. When a historic Alabama talent pool came to the fore in 2023, the state’s high school coaches expressed surprise and disappointment at their lack of contact with Harsin during his first 14 months on the job. He finished his tenure without making a top 100 commit. He only signed one offensive lineman, leaving Auburn an uncertain future in the trenches after eight current seniors left.

After losing three-year starting quarterback Bo Nix to Oregon, Harsin picked two quarterbacks from the transfer portal to battle TJ Finley. Finley eventually won the preseason competition over Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, who came in as the favorites but surprisingly finished third.

Quarterback controversy followed Harsin into the season as Finley and Ashford alternated. Harsin benched Finley in an ugly 41-12 loss to Penn State, Auburn’s worst defeat at home since 2012.

As the Tigers moved forward with Ashford behind center, it made little difference behind an exhausted front line. Auburn escaped Missouri, 17-14 in overtime, after Mizzou’s Nathaniel Peat hit the ball inches from the end zone on what would have been the winning touchdown. The Tigers weren’t so lucky against LSU the following week, falling 21-17 despite racking up another 168 yards in offense. Offensive inconsistency continued after that match.

Losses on the road to undefeated Georgia and Ole Miss nearly sealed Harsin’s fate, resulting in a home loss to Arkansas. Every time Auburn seemed to move forward, it was dragged back twice as far.