Tennis-Fritz leads the way as American quartet reaches second round Paris Masters





(Reuters) Taylor Fritz, ninth-placed, kept his hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP final alive as he was one of four Americans to win the Paris Masters in straight sets on Monday to advance to the second round. Fritz, the American with the highest places in the draw, defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-2 after a decent first serve, despite trailing in the opening set. Fritz only beat 11 winners out of the Spaniards 20, but he converted five break points to finish the game in 90 minutes to beat Davidovich Fokina for the first time in three encounters. Really happy, he is a difficult person to play against. He’s got guns on both sides, he’s also extremely fast, so you can’t really play anywhere with a lot of safety, Fritz said. He makes a lot of crazy shots and he beat me the last two times. Fritz must reach the final to have a chance of a place in the ATP Finals in Turin, ahead of Andrey Rublev or Felix Auger-Aliassime, who has won his last three tournaments. Turin is of course still in the picture, but I couldn’t have done much else. I won Tokyo, he added. Felix has played very, very well, so he deserves it, but I’m definitely going to try and get his place this week. Fellow American John Isner can clear one hurdle in the form of Rublev after securing a second-round spot against the Russian with a 6-4 7-6 (3) win over German Oscar Otte. Towering 37-year-old Isner, who came second to Andy Murray in 2016, fired 19 aces into the match to wrap things up in 82 minutes. Frances Tiafoe also advanced to the second round without conceding a break point with a 6-4 6-4 win over Lorenzo Sonego, while compatriot Maxime Cressy ousted Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3. In a mixed day for the Italians, Lorenzo Musetti defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to advance, but Jannik Sinner was eliminated in 11th place by Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler, who is 49 places below him. Defending champion Novak Djokovic, number one in the world Carlos Alcaraz, Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev are among the most important winners who received a bye to the second round. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)

