Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin after 21 games





Bryan Harsin has been fired as… maroon‘s football coach, the school announced on Monday. The move of the program comes as no surprise after Auburn lost 41-27 against Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers were defeated 24-14 in the second half en route to their fifth loss of the season. There was much speculation about Harsin’s future with the program during the off-season, and the heat turned up after a mediocre overtime win against Missouri on September 24. His job security only grew more precarious with a 21-17 loss to LSU—a game in which Auburn held a 17-point lead in the second quarter, followed by a 42-10 loss to Georgia and then a 48-34 loss to Georgia. Ole Miss last week. Although Auburn took the 17-14 win against Missouri, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported: that if Missouri had beaten Auburn by week 4, there was a “really good chance” that the program would have fired Harsin the next day. “It felt like a real inevitability that he will be let go at some point this year,” Feldman said said. Harsin survived another month, but the program’s loss to Arkansas was apparently the last straw. Harsin compiled a 9-12 record in a season and a half at Auburn. His tenure as Tigers coach was not an easy one. Auburn launched an investigation into the off-season football program after five assistant coaches and nearly two dozen players left the program, including defensive coordinator Derek Mason and offensive coordinator Austin Davis. Harsin described the investigation as “uncomfortable” and “baseless”. In addition to the research, Auburn also created a new school policy that forced coaches in the program to participate in university studies. Then, last month, former athletic director Allen Greene stepped down from his role. Auburn is expected to hire Mississippi State AD John Cohen, a move that, according to AND‘s Ross Dellengerwas completed last weekend and should be official this week. With Saturday’s loss, Auburn (3-5) has four games left, including Saturday in Mississippi State (5-3). More CFB coverage: For more Auburn Tigers coverage, visit Auburn Daily.

