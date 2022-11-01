NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll – Poll #8 (October 31)





Kansas City, Mo. – As the football calendar enters the final month of the regular season, consistency remains at the top of the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll presented by FirstDown PlayBook. Again, Morningside, Iowa, receives all 19 first-place votes and leads the grid for the 10th consecutive poll. After upsetting the former number three team last week, Bethel (Tenn.) moves up to fourth in the standings. Poll methodology The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference gets one evaluator for every four schools in the competition.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team gets 25 points for each vote for first place, 24 for second place and so on down the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team ranking is recalculated with an extra point added to each team for each ballot (including discounted ballots) on which the teams appear.

Teams that get only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”.

For the full Top 25 calendar, click here. RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] CONFERENCE FILE FINAL POINTS 1 1 Morning Side (Iowa) [19] Great Plains 8-0 444 2 2 Grand View (Iowa) Heart – North 9-0 427 3 4 Northwest (Iowa) Great Plains 7-1 405 4 6 Bethel (tenn.) Central South 9-0 389 5 5 Indiana Wesleyan Middle States East 7-1 385 6 7 Benedictine (Can.) Heart – South 8-1 349 7 8 Marian (Ind.) Middle States East 6-1 337 8 3 Lindsey Wilson (K.) Central South 7-1 330 9 9 Reinhardt (G.) Appalachian Mountains 6-1 312 10 10 Southwest (Can.) Kansas Collegiate 7-1 278 11 11 Saint Xavier (image) Central States West 7-2 257 12 12 College of Idaho Border 7-1 254 13 13 Betel (Can.) Kansas Collegiate 8-1 228 14 16 Emperor (Fla.) The sun 6-3 206 15 14 Midland (Neb.) Great Plains 8-1 204 16 15 Roosevelt (img.) Central States West 8-1 203 17 17 Avila (mo) Kansas Collegiate 8-1 174 18 18 George Town (Ky.) Central South 6-2 161 19 19 St Thomas (Fla.) The sun 7-2 144 20 23 Montana Techo Border 6-2 112 21 21 Dickinson State (ND) North Star 6-2 109 22 20 Ottawa (Ariz.) earlier 5-2 97 23 25 Carroll (Mont.) Border 6-2 74 24 RV Arizona Christian earlier 6-2 56 25 RV St. Francis (img.) Central States West 6-2 28 Dropped from poll: Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Receive votes: Kansas Wesleyan 26; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 5; Gospel (Mon.) 3

