Browns vs Bengals Odds, Picks

Billy Department: While Mixon has averaged a disappointing 3.4 yards per carry this season, he has had an impressive workload. Over the course of the week, he ranks eighth in the NFL in hasty attempts per game with 17.3 carries per game.
While the Bengals have started to lean harder in recent weeks, that was before Ja’Marr Chase landed on the injured reserve base. As long as they don’t get blown up, the Bengals are likely to lean more heavily on Mixon and the run game without one of the NFL’s best receiving weapons.
That will be especially true this week when Cincinnati takes on a Browns team that ranks 27th in DVOA against the crowds. That’s the best matchup Mixon has had all season.
With the Bengals being the three-point favorites here, it’s more likely than not that this Mixon’s flow allows it to get a lot of touches. The combination of volume and efficiency is a good one, as is the line at FanDuel: it is a few meters lower than elsewhere.
I would take this one to 65.5 at -115 or better.
Charlie DiSturco: The Bengals aren’t shy about giving Mixon the ball. He is a workhorse at running and is also a steady hand as a receiver.
With Chase offside, there are fewer options for Joe Burrow downfield. Chase got 27.6% of Bengals goals and now the defensive focus will shift to limiting Tee Higgins.
That should lead to a few extra checkdowns for Mixon, who has exceeded this number in back-to-back games. He’s averaging five goals and 26 receiving yards per game, while Chase is healthy, a number that I expect to get closer to 30 in his absence.
In Mixon’s lone game against Cleveland last year, he netted five passes for 46 yards. In 2020, he caught four for 40.
The Browns defense also gives up an average of 26 receiving yards per game to running backs. In a coin flip game with a spread of 3.5 points, the Bengals can also be in a trailing game script. That should only benefit Mixon.
Our Action Network projections have this number closer to 24 yards, so there’s a bit of value on the other side. There’s a lot of uncertainty about how the Bengals attack will fare without their star Chase, but this is the perfect low-buy place for Mixon, who likes to involve the Bengals in any way they can.
Nick Bretwisch: With Chase out for a few weeks with an injury, Tyler Boyd’s hype in the prop betting and fantasy industry seems to be picking up a lot of steam. I see this game tonight against the Browns as a potential opportunity to let that steam go and move on to the under 61.5 receiving yards.
This isn’t a big game by any means, but my Custom Expected Total Yards model has a little fading Boyd edge in this spot as it projects him for only 55 yards received. The secondary Browns is quite insane, so I’d rather wait to continue with this until the inactive report is released. If closing cornerback Greg Newsome is active, I’ll move on.
The Browns are likely to play a lot of man cover, mixed with some Cover 4 zones and quite a few five or more pass rushers. Based on Joe Burrow’s recent history, this should benefit the X wide receiver (tonight it will be Higgins), tight end Hayden Hurst and Mixon.
Yes, we have some uncertainty about the host core roles tonight without Chase, but if Newsome is up and running I’ll take a small stance on the downside and expect this game to be a little slower than what we’ve seen from the Bengals late.
Ricky Henne: Chase and his target share of 27.7% will miss Monday night’s game against the Browns. Enter Boyd, who is ready to pick up the slack.
Boyd would be the best option for several teams, but his 38 goals rank fourth on the Bengals behind Chase (74), Higgins (44) and Hurst (39). Hes took in 27 of the passes thrown his way for a 76.3% catch rate, which is the eighth of all wide receivers with at least 20 receptions, according to Pro Football Reference.
Boyd will pull harder assignments with Chase on the sidelines. However, don’t expect this to stop Burrow from targeting him, especially after the dominating performance over the past few weeks. The Atlanta Falcons had no answer for Boyd, who caught eight of nine passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.
The underlying numbers also suggest that the wideout is capable of much more. Football Outsiders ranks him as the number one wide receiver in DVOA and VOA, third in YAR and fourth in DYAR.
The Burrow show should go on just fine even without Chase, and all signs point to Boyd being a major reason why. Expect Burrow to often look his way against the divisional rival Browns.
Dylan Wilkerson: The Battle of the Buckeye State, The Scuffle of I-75, Skyline Chile vs. the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Whatever this interstate battle means to you, there is no doubt that this match-up will have lasting effects in the AFC North. The Bengals looked like they had returned to their true form against the Falcons last week as the Browns lost a close league game to the Ravens.
The Bengals have a number of offensive weapons at their disposal, but Cincinnati’s potential is beyond their attack. Defensively, the Bengals only allow 1.6 points per ride. In addition, Cincy is among the best in the NFL at red-one stops and third- and four-down stops. Cleveland loves to score with their running backs, but the Bengals have only allowed three hasty touchdowns this season. If the Browns can get any momentum, there’s a good chance it will be flipped with a goal-line stop.
The Browns turn the ball at 12% of their possession and have surrendered more than 350 offensive penalty yards. Let’s bet this Cleveland Browns attack will stop hard and often.
