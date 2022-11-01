Buffs Defense Disrupts Trojans – University of Colorado Athletics

BOULDER Colorado women’s volleyball rounded out the homecoming weekend, beating No. 24 USC here in four sets on Sunday afternoon (20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20) to capture its third-ever win over Southern Cal in program history.

The Buffalos (15-7, 7-5 Pac-12) defeated the Trojans (16-7, 8-4 Pac-12) after taking down 10 service aces and committing just 14 errors compared to USC’s 28. This is the first time ever that CU has swept LA schools on the same weekend.

Lexi Hadrych, Maya Tabron and Meegan Hart each had nine kills and four blocks for Colorado this afternoon. Of the three, Hart had the best hitting percentage when she hit .529, leading all players. Tabron also recorded five digs, an assist and two service aces.

Alexia Kuehl had an impressive outing with seven of the team’s 14 blocks, while also racking up five kills on the offensive side. Brynna DeLuzio had 11 assists and 18 digs to rack up a double-double for the second game in a row. Sterling Parker made her way back to the starting grid for the Buffs, registering eight kills and three blocks.

Despite having 17 kills and 15 assists less than Southern Cal, Colorado was able to play a clean game offensively and limit the Trojans’ batters.

The Buffs will shift their focus to the other California schools next week when they take on Cal at Berkeley on Friday, November 4 and Stanford on Sunday, November 6.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET ONE: Both teams were in a 4-4 tie before Colorado made a three point score to go up 7-4. A service ace from Trubint tied it again for USC at 10-10. CU led by one at 16-15 before Southern Cal scored four unanswered runs, leading to a timeout for Buffs. After the timeout, the Trojans increased their score to seven points and took an impressive 22-16 lead. Colorado was able to end the run with a combined block between Kuehl and Parker. CU fought back late in the set, coming within three points of USC 23-20. Miller’s sixth kill gave Southern Cal a set point before Tuaniga finished the job and won the set 25-20 for the Trojans.

TWO SETTINGS: The Buffs took a 6-2 lead early in the set after scoring four runs. A USC offense closed out another four-point score for Colorado as CU took a 10-5 lead, forcing a timeout for Southern Cal. From the break, the Trojans themselves scored four unanswered runs to narrow their deficit to just one as the Buffs took their first timeout of the set with a 12-11 lead. USC eventually took the lead 15-14 before Colorado took its second and final timeout of the set. After timeout, Parker’s third kill of the game brought it all to 18. The tie lasted until 21-21 before CU recaptured the lead at 23-21, forcing a Trojan timeout. Southern Cal’s 12th foul of the set led to a set point for the Buffs. Hart’s third kill won the set 25-22 for Colorado. CU kept the Trojans on a 0.087 batting percentage in the set.

SET THREE: The Buffs broke a 1-1 tie with four unanswered runs to take a 5-1 lead. Early in the set, USC took its first timeout trailing 9-3. Colorado didn’t slow down after the timeout as Kuehl picked up a kill to give the Buffs the biggest lead of the game at 14-6. Miller’s ninth kill made it 17-10 as Southern Cal called his second and final timeout of the set. Perry’s second service ace extended the CU’s lead to nine at 21-12. Shortly after, the Buffs reached the set point after a Trojan attack error. USC showed life late in the set, scoring four straight runs to make it 24-19. Parker got her fifth overall kill of the match as the Buffs won the set 25-19.

FOUR SETTINGS: Colorado started the set the same way it did in the third with a 4-0 scoring run to make it 5-1. Schneggenburger’s block gave CU a 9-3 advantage over USC. The Trojans scored four runs themselves and came in 11-9 in two. Tabron’s eighth kill extended Buffs’ lead to four at 15-11. Colorado had a four-point lead to 19-15 when Southern Cal took his first timeout of the set. CU went up 21-16 after Hadrych picked up her ninth kill. She followed it up with a block to give the Buffs a 22-16 lead and force another USC timeout. After the break, Kuehl and Hadrych combined a block to set up the match point for Colorado. Parker’s eighth total kill finished the job as CU took the set 25-20.

QUOTES

head coach Jesse Mahoney

About beating USC for the third time in buffs history

“Great game. Third time I think, probably the first time we’ve swept the LA schools in a weekend, so we’re pretty excited about that. I was just really proud of our team all weekend, with a lot of oomph , find ways to win and come back when we lost sets USC was really good in the first set, got to the 500 series, and we were able to withstand that and be a little disciplined in what we do , from the serving and defensive stances. I think today we score through the committee, I think we had a lot of kids with 7,8,9 kills, which is not always ideal, but we definitely made it out. USC had it none of their best players in the league they usually do but they are a good staff and have a lot of really talented kids and they were a tough match for us today im excited about how we play in the second half after finishing the first half with a small minus. This team did a really good job of flipping the script a bit and I’ve been told exc about where we are.”

Good on the service

“Definitely the flip side of the coin the last time we played them. I thought we served really hard all weekends, hitting the zones we needed, and I didn’t know we had 10 aces, but I knew we were them pretty good out of the system and did really well in transition. I’m taking those 10 to six every day. I’m excited about that.”

middle blocker Alexia Kuehl

About limiting it defensively

“I think it starts with communication between the people who are up front and just really focusing on where our batters are and just trying to get up and be aggressive and fire their shots.”

on Sterling Parker Join the starting lineup

“I’m excited to have her back. She’s really grown and she’s really starting to come back to where she was and swinging with confidence and I love seeing how excited she gets on the track and I just missed that. “

Setter Brynna DeLuzio

on the defense

“I think if we pay attention to the block, especially if we weren’t blocking, I think we had some good formations where we could sort of be stopped in defense and that’s really the only shot they got a lot of the had time.” so that helped us make our defensive moves, the defensive moves we could make to keep the rhythm and i owe a lot to the block and how we lined up and then we can make our attack in the transition because of Which.”

