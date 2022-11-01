Newcomers lead the way at Temple Open





PHILADELPHIA –The North Carolina men’s and women’s fencing teams competed in individual competition at the Temple Open this past weekend. The women’s competition was held on Saturday and was marked by sophomore transfer Sophia Kovacs who took home bronze on the women’s saber. This third-place finish adds to Kovacs’ impressive start to the individual competition, building on her silver medal at the North American Cup a few weeks ago. The women’s team’s second-highest finisher was freshman Nicole Milewski, who took home tenth as epee in her collegiate debut. The men’s competition on Sunday saw the Tar Heels have consistent success across the board. Five different Tar Heels from the men’s team managed to make the top ten and four managed to reach the quarter-finals of the elimination round. The top finisher in the men’s team was freshman Nicky Wind, who placed fifth in saber. Freshman Nick Baumstein also had a strong weekend. Baumstein started off perfectly in the pool game, going 8-0 and earning a first-round bye in the knockout stage. Baumstein finished the day 9-1, falling in the round of 16 to Penn’s Bryce Louie, who won the gold medal. “I was really excited about Nick Baumstein this weekend,” said Head Coach Matt right . “He’s worked so hard and you can see he can process information and execute at a really high level.” The group of weapons that shone the brightest was the men’s sword. The depth of the squad was evident as all six Tar Heels finished in the top 25 of the league. This talented squad of weapons includes the reigning ACC Champion, the Greek Junior National Champion and other highly regarded fencers at the national level “The men’s epee is an incredibly strong and deep squad. It presents me with the challenge of managing the roster and getting the right people in the right place all season long, and that’s exactly the problem we want to have.” said Jednak. With all the returning talent in the men’s epee squad, freshman Shekar Jayendra was able to climb to the top of the field on his collegiate debut and finish sixth, the highest of all Tar Heel in the men’s epee. “Shekar had a great day to himself. He persevered to get a result in many competitions. It was just another day for him that allowed him to perform very well,” said Jednak. The two highest-finished ladies from the men’s team and the two highest-finished ladies from the women’s team all made their collegiate debuts this weekend. Additionally, the top finishers for Carolina in five of the six gun groups were all newcomers to the college screen. According to Coach Matt right this is just the beginning of what this young group can do. “Our new group is very strong and talented, which is why we want them here. They are quickly learning how to be part of our system and our team,” said Jednak. The North Carolina fencing team travels to Colorado Springs this weekend to participate in their first double encounter of the season at the Western Invitational. Among the teams in the field are the top five opponents Harvard and Columbia. The Western Invitation kicks off on November 5. Temple Open Results

Saturday women’s foil 21 – Tarleton Hunt 23 – Katie McGillion-Moore

31 – Ella Webb

53 – Sarah Followill Women’s epee 10 – Nicole Milewskiz

42 – Isabella Summers

55 – Erica Oake 59 – Lauren Banks women’s saber 3 – Sophia Kovacs

19- Maya Yun

29 – Iman Tucker

39 – Take Kobozeva Sunday Men’s Epee 6 – The age of Jayendra

8 – Jack Kambeseles 16 – Cam Santos

17 – Henry Shugart 22 – Will Joseph

25 – Eli Lippman Men’s Foil 9 – Nick Baumstein

24 – Logan Salt

28 – Kevin Lima

31 – Dylan Divito

34 – Jake McGillion-Moore Men’s saber 5 – Nicky Wind

8 – Noah Shepanek 13 – Elden Wood

18 – Casper Mika

20 – William Wue 51 – Michael Zhang

