Series Snapshot: Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

After four years, the Battle of the Techs returns to Blacksburg, featuring a rerun of a series dating back to 1990. This will mark the 19th time the two programs have converged on the roster, where Virginia Tech currently leads the 11-7 series. Kick-off will be Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium and will be broadcast on RSN. Tickets for the match are still available from $65. Last year, the two competed in Atlanta, where the Hokies took off with a 26-17 win. On the ground, running back Malachi Thomas led the pack with 103 yards. Kicker John Parker Romo impressed, going 4-for-5 in field goals and 2-for-2 in PATs. Defensively, the Hokies were led by linebacker Alan Tisdale , who had a team-high 12 tackles (8 solo) and 2.5 TFLs. Virginia Tech made its presence felt early, with a 69-yard bomb to wide receiver Tré Turner just over five minutes into the game. After that, the Hokies continued to produce, amassed a total of 487 yards and scoring in every quarter. For a closer look at the history of the two, read below for Tech’sSeries Snapshotpresented by AAA. Memorable games September 3, 2012 No. 16 Virginia Tech 20, Georgia Tech 17; OT (Blacksburg, Virginia) The Hokies started the 2012 season with a game on Monday-evening at Lane Stadium against the Yellow Jackets, which resulted in a win in extra time for the home team. After the Hokies took a 14-10 lead on a 42-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Thomas, the Yellow Jackets thought they had won the game when they answered with a touchdown of their own with 44 seconds left. However, Thomas took the Hokies 51 yards in six games and kicker Cody Journell scored the game-binding 41-yard field goal with no time left. In extra time, defending defenseman Kyle Fuller intercepted the opening possession of the Yellow Jackets and Journell closed the game with a 17-yard field goal. KickerCody Journelldrillsa field goal to send the game into overtime. QuarterbackLogan Thomas is looking for an open receiver. Wide receiver Corey Fuller avoids Georgia Tech potential tacklers. Wide receiver Corey Fuller breaks away for a big run after the catch. Nov 10, 2011 No. 10 Virginia Tech 37, No. 20 Georgia Tech 26 (Atlanta, Georgia) Quarterback Logan Thomas was responsible for all five of Tech’s touchdowns (three passes, two rushes), threw for 209 yards and rushed for 70 yards in an 11-point win at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Wide receiver Danny Coale netted a 63-yard touchdown reception and David Wilson ran back with a total of 23 carries for 175 yards with a 44-yard rush. Linebacker Jack Tyler led the Hokies defense with 12 tackles, including a six-yard sack. Backtracking David Wilson tries to get around Georgia Tech’s Louis Young. Linebacker Jack Tyler closes out Georgia Tech quarterback Tevin Washington. Wide receiver Danny Coale makes a catch and has a swarm of Yellow Jackets chasing him. Quarterback Logan Thomas escapes from the pocket and takes a first down. October 28, 2004 No. 22 Virginia Tech 34, Georgia Tech 20 (Atlanta, Georgia) In the first ACC meeting of the two, the Hokies drove a 25-point blowout in the fourth quarter to come back and win Atlanta. After the Yellow Jackets took an eight-point lead on a field goal with just under six minutes to play, quarterback Brian Randall hit wide receiver Eddie Royal for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive and pitched for a successful two-point conversion to put the game at 20. After Tech’s defense forced a three-and-out, Randall hurt the Jackets again with a big play, this time passing a 51-yard touchdown to wide receiver Josh Morgan and Tech took a 27-20 lead with three minutes left. . The Hokies added an insurance score from defending defender Roland Minor, who had two interceptions in the space of two minutes, with the second returning for a 64-yard touchdown. Wide receiver Eddie Royal seems to have the next defender missing. Quarterback Bryan Randall completes a short pass. A trio of Hokies celebrate the incredible comeback in the fourth quarter. The Hokies revel in the hard-earned victory by lifting their helmets to celebrate. The classic that never was August 27, 2000 BCA Classic — Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech (cancelled) On the most unusual day in the history of the Tech-Tech series, a match was never played. Fresh off their National Championship game, Michael Vick and the Hokies would open the 2000 season hosting the Yellow Jackets in the BCA Classic. The ESPN Gameday Crew and a sold-out crowd were in Blacksburg for the highly anticipated matchup. With the teams queuing for kick-off and the referee blowing seconds of the start of the season, a bolt of lightning struck just outside Lane Stadium and the teams were quickly pulled from the field. Fortunately, no one was injured as fans evacuated the stands and a violent storm ensued. However, there were two casualties on the day announcer Lee Corso’s rental car, which was hit by that first bolt of lightning, and the match itself, which was ultimately postponed due to circumstances and never rescheduled. A young Chris Fowler (left) and Kirk Herbstreit (right) are joined by legend Lee Corso (center) in Lane on the set for College Gameday. Head coach Frank Beamer, starting right guard Josh Redding (left, #79) and starting right tackle Dave Kadela (right, #76) led the team to Enter Sandman for the first time that the legendary tradition began. The program for the BCA Bowl.

