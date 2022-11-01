



EXHIBITION

KANSAS STATE vs. WASHBURN Tuesday, November 1, 2022 >> 7:01 PM CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) >> Manhattan, Kan. TELEVISION Big 12 Now on ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here) Ben Boyle (play by play)

Stan Weber (analyst)

Lina Sattarin (side reporter) RADIO K-State Sports Network

Flagships: // KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580

Satellite Radio: N/A

Online: Varsity Network [free] / www.kstatesports.com/watch [free] Wyatt Thompson (play by play)

Matt Walters (analyst) LIVE STATS www.kstatesports.com

kstate.statbroadcast.com TICKETS www.kstatesports.com/tickets

(800) 221.CATS [2287] Single Game: $10, $15, $25, $30 (Bramlage Bundle) COACHES K-state: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ’07] Record at K-State: 0-0/first year

Career record: 4-0/first year

vs. Washburn: 0-0 [0-0 at K-State] Washburn: Brett Ballard [Kansas ’03] Record at Washburn: 104-49/6th year

Career record: 137-89 / 8th year

vs. K-state: 0-1 [exhibition] HISTORY OF THE EXHIBITION Overall: K-State leads 70-20

In Manhattan: K-State leads 55-9

At Bramlage Coliseum: K-State leads 49-9

Current stripe: K status, 10

vs. Washburn: K-State leads 7-0 [exhibition] Last meeting: W, 66-56 [10/30/2019 in Manhattan] K-STATE OPEN EXHIBITION PLAY WITH WASHBURN TUESDAY Kansas State (0-0) unofficially opens the Jerome Tang era on Tuesday (Nov. 1), as the Wildcats welcome Division IIfoe Washburn (0-0) for their only exhibition game at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State has met Washburn more times than any other Division II opponent (seven) in exhibition games, with the last such meeting in 2019.

era on Tuesday (Nov. 1), as the Wildcats welcome Division IIfoe Washburn (0-0) for their only exhibition game at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State has met Washburn more times than any other Division II opponent (seven) in exhibition games, with the last such meeting in 2019. K-State played only one public exhibition prior to the 2021-22 season, as the Wildcats recorded a 78-59 win over Pittsburg State on November 4, 2021. Three Wildcats scored in double figures, including current junior Ismael (Ish) Massoud, who had 10 points on 3-for-9 shooting with 4 rebounds in his first-ever game in a Wildcat uniform.

K-State has won 10 consecutive exhibitions dating back to the last game of an exhibition tour of Italy and Switzerland in August 2016, while the Wildcats have won 27 exhibition matches in a row at Bramlage Coliseum in 2003. OPENING TIP K-State is 70-20 all-time in exhibition play dating to 1964, including a 55-9 record at home. The Wildcats have a 49-9 exhibition game record at Bramlage Coliseum, including 27 consecutive wins from 2003.

The Wildcats have 7 wins over the Ichabods in exhibition games, including 94-90 in 3 overtime in 2006, 81-57 ​​in 2008, 90-44 in 2010, 81-61 in 2012, 68-56 in 2014, 73-58 in 2016 and 66-56 in 2019.

K-State has primarily played the Kansas members of the MIAA (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association) since moving to Division II teams in exhibition games in 2004, including the 7 encounters with Washburn, 6 with Pittsburgh State, 5 with Emporia State , 4 with Fort Hays State and 1 with Newman. During this stretch, the Wildcats also played Missouri State in a charity show in 2017 to help the victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Prior to that change, from 1987 to 2005, K-State primarily played against traveling teams of former Division I players such as Athletes First, EA Sports All-Stars and GlobalSports in exhibition games. In fact, the Wildcats’ final home game for the EA Sports All-Stars, 79-67, came on November 6, 2003.

The final exhibition loss came for the Kosovo national team, 85-74, on August 16, 2016 during the team’s tour of Italy and Switzerland prior to 2016-17.

K-State won its final exhibition game with Washburn, 66-56, on October 30, 2019, when the Wildcats held the Ichabods to just 25.7 percent (9-of-35) in the second half. K-State led just 32-30 at halftime before using a 9-0 run midway through the second half to build a whopping 15-point lead. Senior Makol Mawien (16 points, 9 rebounds) and Xavier Sneed (10 points, 9 rebounds) nearly had double-doubles, while freshman Montavious Murphy had 11 points and 5 rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench.

K-State defeated the state of Pittsburg in its only exhibition prior to the 2021-22 season, when the Wildcats used a late first-half run to pull out 78-59 on Nov. 4. started off with a 10-1 run, the Wildcats defeated Gorillas 19-8 to end the half, then scored the first 6 points in the second half to build a 16-point lead. Three Wildcats scored in double figures led by Selton Miguel’s game-high 18 points. Massoud had 10 points, while fifth-year senior Mark Smith had 13 rebounds and 5 assists. The Wildcats’ other returning lettermen… Markquis Nowell – had 9 points, 3 assists and 2 steals in 19 minutes from the bench vs. Pitt State.

– had 9 points, 3 assists and 2 steals in 19 minutes from the bench vs. Pitt State. Washburn returns 6 lettermen, including 2 starters, from a team that went 22-11 in total, including 16-6 in the MIAA, and advanced to the second round of the DivisionII National Tournament. The Ichabods lost to eventual Northwest Missouri State National Champion, 70-55, in the NCAA Central Regional. Sophomore Michael Keegan returns after taking the MIAAFreshman of the Year honors averaging 9.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. UP NEXT: UTRGV (0-0) K-State officially opens the Jerome Tang era on Monday, November 7 against UTRGV in the second game of a doubleheader at 8pm, CT at Bramlage Coliseum.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2022/10/31/game-preview-k-state-to-play-lone-exhibition-tuesday-vs-washburn.aspx

